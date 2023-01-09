US rapper Meek Mill music video shoot for Jubilee house vex Ghanaians

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Meek Mill sing for di Afro Nation Concert for Ghana

one hour wey don pass

Some Ghanians dey para well well as 'celebrated' American rapper, Meek Mill shoot some part of im music video for Jubilee House, wey be di Presidential Palace for di kontri.

Di video show as Meek Mill dey for different places for di Presidency, from di frontage to di main corridors, and inside di main conference hall as im dey rap.

Meek Mill bin visit di West African kontri and some of di major highlights of im time for Ghana include meeting wit Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo for Jubilee House.

Oda tins Meek Mill do for Ghana na one rough ride session of power bike.

Im bin also claim say dem tiff im phone from one event, im also fight some Jaguda pipo before im climb stage to perform.

Tori be say na on Sunday, January 8, Meek Mill share di video wey im don later delete for im Instagram reel wia e announce say im don ready to release one new music video.

But pipo capture di video wey don since go viral on Twitter as Ghanians vex say im shoot for dia goment building.

Di American rapper be one of di ogbonge artists to perform for di Afro Nation concert for Ghana during di Christmas holidays.

Plenti American celebrities bin visit Ghana as di kontri host di Black Star Line Festival last week, ogbonge musicians like Chance di Rapper, T-Pain and Erykah Badu.

How Ghanaians react for twitter

Ghanians call out di US rapper on social media about di video wey Meek Mill shoot for dia Presidential palace.

Some dey ask questions about how and who give am permission to shoot im music video for di place of power for di kontri.

However, popular Ghana musician Shata Wale don also chook mouth for di trending topic.

E tok ontop im official twitter account say "Ok Meek Mill shoot video for flaghouse

What go do....

If you get power go and beat Nana Addo erh...like you go see..."

Meanwhile one Ghanaian politician Kofi Ofosu Nkansah don come out to defend di video shoot wey be like say dem film am for di Jubilee House.

Im tok say no be just "international celebrities" wey don get access to di presidential palace - wey show for part of Meek Mill's video.

"All di visitors di president receive for di hall wia di presidency lectern dey, get access to am and dey allowed to take pictures too. From Ghanaians to foreigners," Kofi Ofosu Nkansah post for Facebook.

Im also note say guests only get to take photos from di lecture wit di badge saying "Presidency", meanwhile President Nana Akufo-Addo use one lectern wit a badge saying "President".

Why Jubilee House important to Ghanaians

Jubilee House wey be di presidential Palace for Ghana for important to Ghanians sake of say na di residence of offie for di president.

Dem build Jubilee House for di site of one building wey dem construct and bin dey use for Administrative purpose by di British Gold Coast Goment.

Di former seat of power for Ghana na di Osu Castle.