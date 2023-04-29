Airstrikes continue for Khartoum as Sudan ceasefire get k-leg and kontries dey evacuate dia citizens

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

29 April 2023, 16:18 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Despite international pressure for Sudan to maintain im latest ceasefire, di agreement don get k-leg as tori of more missile strikes dey come in from parts of Sudan.

Around 2,000 pipo don land Saudi Arabia sea town of Jeddah afta dem evacuate dem from all di katakata and confusion wey dem face for Port Sudan.

Earlier, one Chinese military ship wey bin carry nearly 500 Chinese and Pakistan citizens also bin do di 12 hour crossing.

Meanwhile, UK goment set up office for one Coral Hotel for Port Sudan.

Di goment say British citizens wey wan leave di kontri fit present demsef dia to know di options wey dey available for dem. Dis deadline bin pass earlier today.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

So far, pipo from more dan 70 kontris don reach Jeddah from Port Sudan east of Sudan.

For di north of Sudan, Nigeria goment evacuate 637 Nigerians to Aswan border wey divide Sudan and Egypt.

Di Nigerians never cross di border as dem dey undergo necessary documentation and clearance before dem go fit enta Egypt territory for dia final evacuation to Nigeria.

Di goment say dem go begin movement for di second batch on Saturday.

Despite say many pipo dey run comot from Sudan, millions of pipo still dey stranded inside di capital city Khartoum, wia dem dey face shortage of food, water and fuel.

RSF under fresh attacks

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Rapid Support Force, di paramilitary group wey dey oppose di regular Sudan military, don accuse im enemy of carrying out several airstrikes on dia base and on parts of di capital, despite ceasefire.

Di group claim say na dem dey control di majority of Khartoum, but BBC neva fit confam dis.

Reports of serious violence dey also come from El Geneina, one city for Dafur west of Sudan, wia tori be say militants dey steal and burn markets.

Di fight bin start two weeks ago sake of bitter power struggle between two Sudan military factions.