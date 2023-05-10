Witness narrate how pastor wey she see as spiritual papa allegedly rape her

"E bin pin me to di chair and rape me. E big pass me and I dey bleed from my private part.''

Dis na wetin one 23-year-old former assistant pastor of "I Reign Christian Ministry” wey we no go mention her name tell one Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Di witness bin narrate how Lagos-based bishop and di founder of dia church, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo allegedly rape her twice and say im dey anoint her.

Oluwafeyiropo dey stand trial on one amended 3-count-charge wey dey about rape and sexual assault but im don plead not guilty to

Di witness bin tell di court how she meet di Pastor for Ondo state, South West Nigeria for 2018.

She say na one of her Friend Invite her to di Bishop church programme wey demn tag "strictly supernatural" for May 28, 2018 for Akungba Akoko area of di state.

Na afta den she become member of di church bifo she later rise to di level assistant pastor.

From assistant pastor to allege rape victim

Di witness for her evidence wey di state counsel, Oga Babajide Boye lead bin tell court say di bishop, wey she bin see as her spiritual papa, allegedly rape her for im house on June 21, 2020 inside im Flat 4, Road 2, House 18, Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos apartment.

She also tell di court how di bishop call her for phone on June 5, 2020 say e be her turn to come around wit some oda pastors to im house for Lagos.

On June 19 when she get to di house, di bishop bin come out from di room to tell her say she get query to answer and di punishment for her be to transcribe im message "fulfilling my ministry", di witness add.

She also tok say, "Di following day for June 20, only di bishop and I remain for di house afta oda pastors don leave.

"Di bishop bin tell me to go on three-hour prayer work around di estate but I come back home 30 minutes bifo di end of di time of di prayer hours sake of rain.

"E bin kwesion me say why I come to di house earlier and I tell am say na sake of di heavy rainfall.

"Wen I enter di guest room wia I dey sleep, I meet one sister, wey also be church member. She dey about to leave when I come inside di room.

How di allege rape happun

"I bin siddon for couch dat same day dey listen to pastor Chris message wen di bishop waka to me from di dining section and comment on di teaching wey I dey listen to.

"E order me to go naked again wey I do sake of fear of wetin don happun bifo sake of di bishop accuse me say I no dey submissive and loyal to am as my spiritual papa.

"E say e wan sabi my loyalty and see If I don finally submit to am.

"I tell am say I fit do anytin for am but sex. E try kiss me and I stop am den e slap me.

"Im eyes turn literal red and e dey shout and I already dey for tears as di slap be very hot one.

"E begin tell me how e don teach me about honour and say one angel come to am one night bifo to test me to go naked.

"E say e bin tell di angel say e go to test me to go naked to prove di angel wrong say I never fully submit to am.

"E bin say e like im wife so much dat e no go ever get sex wit me

"E bin dey for tears and say I no fit submit to am. So e order me to wear back my clothe and I start to beg am but e say I don disappoint am,"

Di witness further tok say di next day wen she dey listen to Pastor Chris' message wen di Bishop come to di three-seater chair wey she siddon and e tell her to go naked for di third time.

"For di fear of wettin happun di day bifo, I go naked, Bishop lock di door, increase di volume of di television and go naked also.

"E bin pin me to di chair and rape me. E big pass me and I dey bleed from my private part.

"I dey beg am to stop but e no listen and wen I tell am of di bleeding, e say e know say make I shut up.

"e order me to go wash up, e collect my phone and clean di blood bifo I come out of di bedroom.

"E bin threaten me say I go run mad if I tell anyone so I bin dey di guest room till di following day .

She also tell di court say afta di defendant allegedly get sex wit her second time, e come back to beg her.

Di wintess alleged say di Bishop take her to one studio for photo shoot and make sure say she dey wit am throughout, she tok.

'E bin give me rod to swear'

She also tell di court say di bishop bin send am N5,000 wen e bin dey Ghana to treat herself afta di tear wey she get turn to boil and she no longer dey able to pee.

"E go require me to put plaster on my vagina bifo I go pee my lord.

"I send am message concerning am and e promise to take me to hospital wen e get to Nigeria.

"E bin get back to Nigeria wit im two pikin and wife and wen di wife ask why I no fit waka well, bishop tell her say I contact toilet disease.

“E bin come meet me about 3.30 a.m. for di guest room and bring out one rod to swear for front of im pikin say I go run mad if I tell any say e rape me wey I do out of fear.''

“E bin take me to First City Hospital for Lekki wia Dr. Tina Clement, one member of di church attend to me, run some test, give me drugs and send di result of di medical exam to am.

“Wen doctor bin ask wetin happun to me, bishop tell me to tell her I dey raped by my friend and e bin dey wit me throughout di test,”

Afta she finish di tok tok, Court bin admit computer print out chats between di witness and di defendant as evidence.

Oluwafeyiropo dey also face allegation say e get sex wit one oda alleged survivor and dey sexually assault anoda one wey be 19 years wey e dey forcefully suck her breasts.

According to di prosecution, di alleged offences dey against Sections 260(2) and 263 of di Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Rape dey punishable wit 21 years jail term while sexual assault attract three years imprisonment.

Justice Ramon Oshodi adjourn di case until May 24 for cross-examination wen di trial go kontinu.

