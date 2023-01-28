Video show say man wey die afta police beating no resist officers

Wia dis foto come from, REUTERS/MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Video of one traffic stop don show how five ex-Memphis police officers dey kick and punch one motorist for several minutes as im cry out for im mama.

Di video show officers dey beat Tyre Nichols, 29, during di 7 January arrest, and sign no dey say im dey resist arrest. Dem don charge di officers wit murder.

US President Joe Biden tok say im dey "deeply pained" by di "horrific" clip.

Lawyers for Mr Nichols' family say di assault be like di 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

This article contain descriptions of violence wey some pipo fit find distressing

Police bin tok before say di officers stop Mr Nichols on suspicion of reckless driving, wey no get evidence. Im die for hospital three days later, for 10 January.

Mr Nichols na black man just like all di five officers wey dey face charges sake of di mata.

New footage shows violent arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Memphis Police Department release four graphic videos of di traffic stop and di violence wey happun on Friday. Di total duration of di video na more dan one hour.

Di video first show as officers dey pull Mr Nichols out of im vehicle and shouting for am to get on di ground.

“I no do anything!” e tok. Officers tell am make e lie down flat.

“Get on di (bad word) ground!” one officer shout as anoda one say make dem “tase am!”

One officer shout: "Put your hands behind your back before I break your [bad word]."

"You guys dey do a lot right now," Mr Nichols tell di officers. "I just dey try go home.”

Within seconds one of di officers fire Taser for Mr Nichols, wey leap up and manage to run.

One separate video from one CCTV camera wey dey mounted to one utility pole show as officers dey beat Mr Nichols afta dem catch up wit am for one residential area.

Two officers hold Mr Nichols down while di odas begin kick and punch and strike am wit expandable baton.

Dem drag am across di ground and put am for sitting position against one squad car. More dan 20 minutes waka before one ambulance arrive.

Di third and fourth videos show police body camera footage of di beating as dem hold Mr Nichols down. Dem pepper-spray and assault am for di video as im repeatedly shout: “Mom!”

Di videos also show officers dey walk around, dem tok about di incident as Mr Nichols slump against di car.

Some of dem claim say Mr Nichols "swing" at dem or reach for dia guns, though dis allegations no dey clear inside di video wey dey released.

Officers also tok say dem no find anytin for im car.

Mr Nichols mama, RowVaughn Wells, tok say her pikin dey about 230ft (70m) from home wen Memphis police officers "murder am".

Representatives of di family don describe Mr Nichols as di papa of one four-year-old son and ogbonge skateboarder wey recently enrol for one photography class. Im bin dey work for FedEx parcel delivery firm.

One of di lawyers, Antonio Romanucci, say: "Dis young man, by definition of di law for dis state, bin dey terrorised.”

Wia dis foto come from, MPD

Di five officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith - chop sack last week.

Dem take dem into custody on Thursday and each of dem dey face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Four of di five posted bail and dem release dem from custody by Friday morning, according to jail records.

Lawyers for Mr Martin and Mr Mills don tok say dia clients go plead not guilty.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis describe di five officers actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane".

As protests dey expected, she tell US media say local officials don decide to release di video on Friday evening so schoolchildren and commuters go get time to return home.

Dozens of protesters close down one road bridge for Memphis area on Friday night, while small-scale demonstrations bin dey hold for oda US cities, including New York and Washington DC.

One protester for di Memphis rally, 21-year-old Kyrion, tell di BBC say as a child im bin dream of joining di city police force, but di dream don dey shattered. “E just dey wicked, di system go forever dey wicked,” e tok. “Dis na why I dey out here today, right now, I no fit count on [police] to protect me.

"How I fit know say di man no go put im knee into my neck, or hold me down and beat me into pulp?"