France vs Morocco - Team news & match prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

19 minutes wey don pass

On Wednesday, Morocco go become di first African football team and di first Arab nation to play for di semi-final of World Cup.

Di Atlas Lions go take on di reigning champions, France for di Al Bayt Stadium by 8pm West Africa Time .

Di winners of dis game go face Argentina for Sunday final.

TEAM NEWS

France defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot no dey fully fit afta both of dem complete light training on Tuesday.

Upamecano, get sore throat, and dem fit replace am wit Ibrahima Konate if im no recover.

Morocco get dia own issues too, Walid Cheddira no go dey available sake of im red card against Portugal.

Head coach Walid Regragui say im go wait until di "last minute" to check on some of im players wey get injury wahala before im go rule dem out.

Dia key fitness concerns na Nayef Aguerd, wey bin miss di win against di Portuguese wit thigh injury, and fellow defender Romain Saiss, wey bin comot for di game dat game wit di same issue.

Full-back Noussair Mazraoui bin no dey available for di last match, sake of say im no well and say im get hip pain, but e fit don recover for di semi- final match.

Morocco game plan, na to defend deep and play counter, e look simple but e no dey easy like dat especially against some very good teams wey dem don face.

My worry for dem na di injuries go affect dem here. Romain Saiss bin comot against Portugal, while Nayef Aguerd fitness get comma sake injury.

Morocco dey counter attack wit speed and purpose and I dey sure say dem go get opportunities for dis game.

I no think say e go work dis time around, because dem go dey too stretched.

I for like to dey wrong, just because di African side get di best story for dis World Cup, but dis na dia last bus stop.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS