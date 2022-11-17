C﻿hidinma Ojukwu don take di stand to testify inside trial within trial for Usifo Ataka murder case

17 November 2022

Andrew Gift

B﻿BC Pidgin, Lagos

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma Ojukwu for court

Chidinma Ojukwu wey be di main suspect for di murder case of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga don climb di witness box on Thursday to testify for di first time since the trial start.

Dis dey come up ontop mata of ‘trial within trial’ wey Judge Yetunde Adesanya order to determine weda police collect statements from Chidinma under duress.

Wen di case come up in court for early November, DSP Olusegun Bamidele of di Nigerian police bin tender as evidence different statements wey e claim Chidinma give dem.

Onwuka Egwu wey be di lawyer to di first defendant reject di statement wey police tender, say she no give di statements voluntarily but under oppression and intimidation.

DSP Bamidele bin describe to di court how and wia dem collect her statements.

E say di room dey very conducive, get air condition and na very serene environment.

Koko about di said statement be say Chidinma for one of di statements admit say "she stab Usifo Ataga afta dem bin don drink and take hard drugs togeda, smoke and have sex togeda."

For di statement, she bin also describe how she push di man down wey make am collapse, say she come "stab am again and tie im hands togeda," before e leave am for di room carri her tins wit di man laptop and phones waka.

But for anoda video confession wey police tender for court, Chidinma say she no dey dia wen di man die say wen she come back, she see di man body for ground, say she carri her tins run.

As di trial don resume today, and she don climb di witness box, she go tell court how she give police her statement, weda na unda duress or not.

Last Tuesday wen di case come up in court, di prosecution team bring one ASP Funke Madeyinlo as witness. Na she bin watch over Chidinma wen she dey write her statement for police station.

Di ASP tell court say nobody force Chidinma to write di statement wey she write and say nobody assault her wen she come write her statement.

Afta di witness comot from stand, di judge Yetunde Adesanya request weda di defense counsel ready to begin di defense wit di first defendant.

Counsel Onwuka Egwu say e go some days to put dia house in order before Chidimma go begin her defense for trial within trial.