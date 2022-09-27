NUC give update on ASUU strike mata

Wia dis foto come from, PMB/ASUU

30 minutes wey don pass

Di national university commission say negotiations still dey go on wit public university lecturers wey dey on strike.

Na wetin tok-tok pesin for NUC Haruna Adjo tell BBC, e say universities dey open.

Im tok dey come afta goment bin withdraw letter wey bin ask vice- chancellors to reopen universities nationwide.

Oga Adjo no tok why goment make di U - turn but e give update on di strike.

"We still dey negotiate" na wetin Ajo tok.

"All di oda unions don suspend dia strike na only di lecturers wey no dey campus." Ajo add put.

For ova seven months now, public university teachers don shut down classes across di kontri.

Di lecturers under di umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Universities shut down classes sake pay wahala wit goment.

Dem accuse goment of failing to fulfil some of di agreement wit dem 10 years ago.

Di teachers say poor funding and goment 'I don’t care' attitude na di major problem wey dey affect public schools for di kontri.

ASUU vs goment

Last week di National Industrial Court for Abuja bin order di striking university teachers to go back to work, while dem consider case wey challenge goment action.

Na goment carry dem go National Industrial Court to stop dem to continue dia strike.

Dis na, afta both parties fail to resolve dia differences.

Dem say di strike go cause serious damage to Nigerian students and to di kontri if dem no suspend.