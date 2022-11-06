W﻿ho be Aaron Carter, di singer and rapper wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former Disney Star, Hilary Duff na one of di many celebs wey don comot to mourn di death rapper and singer Aaron Carter.

Di actress wey be teenager wen she and Aaron date publicly say, her teenage self love am deeply.

O﻿da celebrities wey mourn im loss include New Kids on the Block, Diane Warren, Spencer Pratt and Melissa Joan Hart.

Aaron Carter die on Saturday at di age of 34.

E﻿ die one month to im 35th birthday and two weeks before im son Prince go turn one year old.

LA Police say dem go im house to find am unresponsive but neva give out cause of death.

A﻿aron Carter na di younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter.

C﻿arter start im career at di age of nine years old.

E﻿ bin start by doing opening acts for di boy band Backstreet Boys for dia tours and concerts before im go do im successful career.

F﻿or di late 90s and di early 2000s, e sell millions of copies of im four albums.

I﻿m second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It) bin comot fir 2000 and go triple platinum.

A﻿fta d album, e chook hand with Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears for di Oops!... I Did It Again tour.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A﻿aron Carter na di younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick

A﻿s e dey grow, Carter start to dey rap, do Broadway musicals and appear for di TV show, Dancing With th Stars.

E﻿ also face plenti wahala, as im enta rehab plenti times and file for bankruptcy fo 2015 sake of millions of dollars tax gbese.

P﻿olice and am jam wella, ontop drug possession and reckless driving.

B﻿ut earlier dis year im do interview with Daily Mail tell dem say, e no want make dem dey look am as "train wreck" again.

F﻿or 2021, dem born Carter pikin Prince and tori from di Holly Reporter be sat e bin go rehab dis year to gain custody of am.