Nigerian musician Tems win her first Grammy Award

Wia dis foto come from, Tems/Instagram

Nigerian musician Tems don win her first Grammy Awards.

Na for di song she collabo for togeda with American musicians Future and Drake - 'Wait For U.

Di 2022 track win over songs from oda artists including Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), Latto (“Big Energy (Live)”), DJ Khaled (“Beautiful”) to win for di Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

Tems also gbab anoda nomination for Album of the Year for her work for Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Wetin to know about Tems

Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems na 25 year-old - dem born for July 23, 1996.

She bin study Economics for one University for South Africa.

Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.

Raised by her mama, Tems start her own music production at di age of 20.

Tems be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs according to one report by BET.

Born in Nigeria, di Yoruba meaning behind Tems real name Temilade Openiyi na "my own na di crown".