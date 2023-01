Arsenal vs Man Utd live: Nketiah score equaliser afta Rashford goal

22 January 2023, 16:52 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Manchester United dey hope to beat leaders Arsenal today and close di eight-point gap in di title race.

But di fact say dem go dey without Casemiro fit put sand sand for dat plan.

Di Brazilian midfielder don help to transform Man Utd since im first Premier League start for October.

But e receive im fifth yellow card of di season for Wednesday1-1 draw for Crystal Palace.

Manager Erik ten Hag dey confident say im side fit beat Arsenal without am pointing out say dem do so for di season reverse fixture 3-1 win for Old Trafford.

But for Arsenal too, dis na important match to further widen dia lead from Manchester City and di odas wey dey follow dem closely for back.

Di game dey start 17:30 West African Time, WAT.

Live as e dey happun

28 mins: CLOSE!

Antony cut in from di right and play am to Scott McTominay outside di area and di midfielder side-foot effort dey pushed to safety by Aaron Ramsdale.

23 mins: GOAL!

Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah score.

Granit Xhaka send cross to di back post for Eddie Nketiah to fire am and draw im side level.

19 mins: YELLOW CARD!

Marcus Rashford dey cause problems for Arsenal now.

Ben White bring am down and collect di first booking of di game.

17 mins: GOAL!

Arsenal 0-1 Man Utd

Marcus Rashford goal don give di Red Devils lead.

Di England international free imsef away from Thomas Partey beautifully with quick feet, di space opensup and Rashford fire shot from range, e hammer in a 25 yard strike.

14 mins: Aaron Wan-Bissaka lose im bearings for di back post from Bukayo Saka cross and nearly put am inside im own net.

Di corner dey headed out by Scott McTominay.

10 mins: Martin Odegaard again run away with di ball afta Bruno Fernandes give am away.

But di Arsenal skipper no fit find di run of Gabriel Martinelli as e attempt a through ball.

8 mins: Gabriel Martinelli, cut inside of Aaron Wan-Bissaka but e curl di ball go wide.

7 mins: Bruno Fernandes get one ball ahead of Aaron Ramsdale and go down.

E call for penalty, referee Anthony Taylor and VAR say no.

3 mins: Close!

Arsenal Martin Odegaard find Thomas Partey towards di near post, but di Ghanaian play am wide.

2 min: Gabriel Martinelli delivery dey poor, cBruno Fernandes clear am from di front post.

Martin Odegaard shot dey blocked.

Anoda corner for Arsenal.

I min: Arsenal win corner in di first minute.

Kick-off!

Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd

Arsenal XI

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Nketiah, Xhaka, Zinchenko.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Marquinho.

Man Utd XI

De Gea, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Eriksen, Varane, Antony, Shaw, Weghorst, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Head to Head

Arsenal Total Wins: 17 Home 13 Away 4

Man Utd Total Wins: 26 Home 18 Away 8

Played 61 Draws 18 Recent Meetings

Recent meetings

Sunday 04 September 2022: Old Trafford - Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal

Saturday 23 April 2022: Emirates Stadium - Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd

Thursday 02 December 2021: Old Trafford - Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal

Saturday 30 January 2021: Emirates Stadium - Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd