We must resist attempt by politicians to create unrest for 2023 election - Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

1 January 2023, 09:42 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President don ask im kontri pipo make dem no give room for politicians to cause katakata during di coming 2023 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari for im New Year message wey im describe as im valedictory or bye-bye message afta serving di kontri for two terms, say make every citizen of Nigeria play dia part to make sure say di elections dey free and fair.

“We must also resist every attempt for politicians to use us create unrest in any form wey go disturb di elections,” im tok for statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu bin release.

“We as Nigerians must also take responsibility to make sure say we participate to make di 2023 elections free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and oda wicked activities wey go affect di run of di polls.”

Buhari say on di part of goment, dem go make sure say any negative activity wey go worry di election go face di “full force of di law.

Di 2023 general election form di major part of di president message as im say, so far, im goment don prove dia commitment to do free and fair elections by signing di Amended Electoral act.

Dis administration landmark Amended Electoral Act go make sure we get free and fair elections across di nation,” im tok.

Oda tins wey Buhari tok

On issue of security, di president say di security agencies continue to make di kontri proud and say di fight against insurgency for di north east continue to record “very clear wins for di past year.”

Di federal goment in collabo wit di Borno state goment don begin di journey of resettling internally displace pesin dem, im tok.

E add say more dan 82,000 insurgents or BokO Haram members plus dia families don surrender to Nigeria military and dem dey rehabilitate dem.

Afta di experience from EndSars, di Nigerian head of state say im administration listen to di cry of di youths and now, dem don begin reform di police.

Di Police Reform program dey based six principles: a) Building Trust and Legitimacy b) Leadership, Accountability and Oversight c)Technology and digital media d) Community Policing and Crime Reduction e) Officers Training and Education f) Funding, Officers’ Welfare, Wellness and Safety.

Buhari say dis programme still dey for di beginning stage but dem don make some progress by improving police welfare and salary, and dem dey train 500 police cadet trainers.

Despite di world economic crises, di president say Nigeria bin survive di storm wey wars and Covid-19 pandemic.