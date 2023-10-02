NLC nationwide strike update: Wia FG and labour unions dey

Pipo dey anticipate di next move of di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and di Trade Union Congress (TUC) afta both unions meet wit di federal goment of Nigeria on 1 October to discuss mata wey dey ground as dem dey threaten industrial action.

Di unions want di federal goment to reverse some economic policies wey dem describe as anti-pipo policies, including for dem to do something about di hike in petrol price, school fees and VAT.

To stop di upcoming planned strike by di labour unions on Tuesday. On 1 October, di federal goment for one statement by di minister of information and national orientation say dem don announce provisional wage increment for all treasury-paid federal goment workers for six months, dem tok afta dem meet with di labour union leaders.

According to di federal goment, dem dey committed to provide Compressed Natural (CNG) on time so e go fit ease public transportation difficulties wey di fuel subsidy removal cause.

Dem also say dem dey committed to di provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises, and add say dem go waive VAT on diesel for di next six months.

"Di federal goment go commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023," di statement tok.

Di federal goment say dia resolution wit di unions be say dem fit only resolve di issues wey dey ground wen workers dey for work and not wen dem dey on strike.

Di team wey represent di federal goment for di meeting say di unions want higher wage and dem promise to present dia request to President Tinubu for further consideration.

Di federal goment also tok say dem don constitute sub-committee to work out di details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding di goment interventions wey go lessen di effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Di federal goment also tok say di unions go consider di offers by di federal goment so dem go fit suspend di strike sake of further consultation on di implementation of dia resolutions.

Before dis latest development, di two-day warning strike wey di unions bin plan across di kontri happun but e no happun as planned.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC News Wetin we call dis foto, NLC protest during dia two-day warning strike for Abuja on 5 September

Di two day strike na for 5 and 6 September and e take effect across di kontri.

Na di same demands bin make di unions go on a two-day warning strike.

Parts of di demands be say dem want goment to fix local refineries for Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, dem want goment to release eight months withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers.

Dem also want appropriate recognition and support to di Presidential Steering Committee and di work of dia sub committees.

Di unions say dem want "goment to end dia inhuman actions and policies".