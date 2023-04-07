Four ogbonge tins inside Chimamanda Adichie letter to President Joe Biden and how Nigerians dey react

Wia dis foto come from, Collage

35 minutes wey don pass

One of Nigeria ogbonge intellectual for world, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie don write open letter give di President of di United States of America, Joe Biden, about di recent Nigeria presidential elections.

Di letter wey Madam Chimamanda release on di The Atlantic newspaper online on Thursday, torchlight several issues wey dey wrong wit di just concluded presidential elections.

Her letter shake table, cause many reactions for social media as pipo react for and against tins wey she raise.

Di United States bin congratulate Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu and citizens afta di just-concluded general elections.

Dis competitive election represent a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy. Di US State Department tok-tok pesin Ned Price tok for inside statement.

Di State Department however acknowledge di frustration among some Nigerians and parties on top di way di elections take go, plus technical problems wey don fuel accusations of fraud.

Biden for no congratulate Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, chimamanda_adichie/Instagram

Di Nigerian born author, for inside di open letter say she dey surprise say in spite of di plenty irregularities for di election, US State Department congratulate Tinubu on 1 March.

She argue say, di position wey America goment try to reduce di palava wey occur to di issue technology malfunction no dey cool.

US say di palava na sake of “shortcomings of technical elements wey dem use for di first time for presidential election circle,” come say di dey “competitive” and “represent new period for Nigeria politics and democracy.”

Di ogbonge writer say from America response e be like di United States don decide say “wetin mata for Africa no be democracy but stability.”

"American intelligence surely no dey shallow. A little homework and dem go know wetin dey so obvious to me and so many odas: Di process dey jeopardised no be by technical shortcomings but by deliberate manipulation."

“Why di United States wey prioritise di rule of law go endorse a president-elect wey emerge from unlawful process?

“Congratulating di outcome, President Biden don tarnish America self-proclaimed commitment to democracy. Please no give di sheen of legitimacy to an illegitimate process. Di United States suppose be wetin e say e be,” Adichie write.

Stability

Di author raise di issue of stability and argue say, if na sake of stability make US and UK sharply congratulate di president-elect of di All Progressive Congress party, make dem tink am again becos “illegitimate goment for kontri full of frustrated young pipo no go give stability.

About 70% of Nigeria population na young pipo.

Dis young pipo don tire for all di political palava and lack of transparency.

"I hope e no go surprise you, President Biden, if I argue say American response to Nigerian election also carry di faint taint of dat word, compromised, because e no show di actual situation for Nigeria as to be disingenuous. Di United States don once again decide say wetin mata for Africa no be democracy but stability? Adichie write for her letter to US President Joe Biden.

2022 electoral act give new hope

She explain give di US president say di signing of di 2022 electoral Act give pipo new hope say tins fit beta for Nigeria elections.

Before di 25 February general elections, elections for di kontri dey always get k-leg.

E dey always end up wit di announcement of winners wey many of di kontri pipo believe say no be who dem choose.

But Adichie say, for dis just concluded elections, “Many Nigerians go out to vote holding in dia hearts a new sense of trust. Cautious trust, but still trust.”

Di reason for dis na di 2022 Electoral Act wey she say give “legal backing to di electronic accreditation of voters and electronic transmission of results.”

"Dis election also dey about di continent. Nigeria na symbolic crucible of Africa future, and a transparent election go ginger millions of oda young Africans wey dey watch, and who dey long too for di substance and no be di hollow form of democracy. If pipo get confidence for di democratic process, e go engender hope, and nothing dey more essential to di human spirit pass hope." Adichie write.

Di promise say di result go dey uploaded immediately afta dem conclude voting no happun as di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) tok.

Election officials

Despite di promise of di electoral commission, wetin happun on ground on di election day dey very different.

Election worker go late to dia polling units, odas waka go dia “without basic election materials.”

Security crisis bin occur for some polling units wia shooting happpun, political jaguda pipo steal or destroy ballot boxes.

For some cases law enforcement officers ghan collabo wit di jaguna pipo to intimidate voters, while odas just dey watch as dem bin dey threaten pipo of a particular ethnic group.

Pipo react to Adichie letter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

