Teenager die as e dey try save im sister life

Wia dis foto come from, LaTonya Allen Wetin we call dis foto, Teen die as e dey save im sister life for Alabama shooting

one hour wey don pass

One teenager dey among di four pipo wey die inside one mass shooting for one 16th birthday party for AlabamA.

E die as e dey try save di life of im sister, di family tok.

Phil Dowdell, wey be 18-year-old bin push di birthday girl, Alexis Dowdell, go ground as gun begin fire bullets during di celebration for one dance studio for di community of Dadeville.

"Di last thing I tell am na to stay strong," Alexis tell BBC.

Thirty-two oda pipo injure for di Saturday night attack.

Alexis say Phil bin come meet her wen e hear say pesin carry weapon.

As gunfire explode, e push her go floor before two of dem come separate for di confusion, she add.

Wen she later see am again, Alexis tok say her dying brother no fit tok. Although e open im eyes and raise im eyebrows as she hold am for her arms.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "“Instead of graduation, he’ll be at the cemetery”", Duration 0,59 00:59 Wetin we call dis Video, Phil Dowdell: “Instead of graduation, he’ll be at the cemetery”

Alexis and her mother, LaTonya Allen, tell BBC say dem no know wetin cause di shooting.

Ms Allen say her son make her proud "in every way".

"A piece of my heart don comot," she tok. "E suppose graduate next month. Instead of make I go graduation, na cemetery I dey go to see my son."

Police neva name suspect or get any motive for di shooting wey happun for Dadeville, one small, close-knit town of roughly 3,000 pipo.

Dem no tok much about investigation, but don ask di public to come forward wit information.

Di city local pastor bin tell BBC say di gunman still dey at large.

Oda pipo wey die for di Alabama shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada to mourn dos wey die for di shooting

Pipo wey die for di shooting na Shaunkivia Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23.

Relatives and friends of Ms Smith say she go soon graduate from high school.

Collins na one varsity football player wqey bin dey hope to become a lawyer. Mr Holston bin come di party to check on a family member wen e hear say kasala dey start, im family tok.

How di shooting take start

Ms Allen say before di shooting start, she bin hear rumours say pesin for di party get gun.

So she turn on di lights and go where di DJ dey play, she collect di microphone, and say make anybody wey carry gun to leave di party.

Wen nobody answer, she bin turn off di light back, she tok.

E no tey, kasala burst for di studio, Alexis tok.

"All of a sudden you hear gunshots and you just see everybody dey run towards di door and pipo dey fall dey scream," she tell BBC.

Alexis say she dey able to escape di venue. She take cover outside before someone came come help her up, and dem go hide behind anoda building in case di attacker still dey on di loose, she tok.

Wen she go back go di scene, she see say dem don shoot her brother.

She say for dat point her brother don lose a lot of blood, and she stay wit am as e dey drift in and out of consciousness.

Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr, di mayor of Dadeville, tell BBC say di scene for di hospital afta di shooting na chaos, e worse pass wetin e witness wen e dey serve for di Vietnam War.

"Pipo dey cry, bodies dey enta emergency room and bloody clothes dey for ground," e tok.

Family remember Phil Dowdell

Wia dis foto come from, La Tonya Allen Wetin we call dis foto, Phil Dowdell, 18 die for inside one shooting for Alabama on Saturday

Phil Dowdell wey be di eldest of three siblings dey remembered by members of im community as a star athlete and a loyal friend. E dey due to go Jacksonville State University on a sports scholarship.

Alexis say she dey enjoy to watch her brother dey play football and share laughs wit am. E dey always open di door for odas and e go come her room come apologise whenever di two of dem fight, she tok.

Her birthday no go ever be di same, she add.

Di flags outside Dadeville High School go fly for half-mast. Dem go hold vigil on Sunday for all four victims. Hundreds of pipo, including some pipo wey injure for di shooting, go attend.

Casey Davis, one deputy superintendent for di local board of education, say clergy and grief counsellors go dey available for di community.