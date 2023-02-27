How young Nigerians take protect dia votes

one hour wey don pass

Saturday presidential election for Nigeria don do wetin e suppose do as e concern rise wit voters turnout.

Na di first time in many years wey three or four major candidates go dey contest for di Nigeria number one office,

As voting happun till night for plenti locations becos of wetin Inec oga Mahmood Yakubu call "perennial logistics challenges".

Many voters dey till day break for polling units and Inec collation centres to make sure say not only dia votes go dey counted but also say, di results enta di Inec Result viewing Portal (Irev) sucessfully.

To reduce electoral malpractice, di presiding officer for a polling unit suppose, according to di guideline, upload picture of di election results for dia polling units to di Irev portal wia anybodi go fit see am.

But, even though voting close early for plenti polling stations accross di kontri, di presidential election results bin no dey uploaded afta di results bin dey announced for di polling unit levels.

Di BBC see say by 8pm on election day, no presidential election result bin dey uploaded to di IReV portal from di 176,848 polling untis across di kontri, even though di results of Senatorial and House of Representatives elections dey successfully uploaded.

We go do whateva it takes

Wia dis foto come from, Mr Macaroni/ Twitter

Adebowale Adedayo, wey be popular comedian, actor and activist wey dey also known as Mr Macaroni tok say im no comot im polling unit till 11:14pm for night wen dem successfully load dia results enta IReV.

E tweet say, "may di will of di pipo, revail for beta Nigeria".

For Luggard/ Barrow unit 003 wey dey for di ajebutter Ikoyi area for Lagos State, Stella Chisom wey be first time voter say she spend ova 10 hours to take secure her vote.

She tell BBC say, "I just want kontri wey dey work for evribodi. I want kontri wey be say no young pesin go dey shame to rep am. A kontri we fit proudly give di future generation."

Anoda voter wey call imself Emma go di compound near im polling unit to bring plastic chairs and tables and later on start to dey bring water and soft drink for di Inec officials as e dey work.

Emma na Inec Adhoc staff im sef for di 2019 general election wen im dey di im service year for Delta State.

E tell BBC say, "I don dey dia. And everibodi suppose dey willing to do wetin we fit do to bring di new Nigeria we wan see."

Volunteer my car to show light

Wia dis foto come from, @FlyGirl_Sue/Twitter

For Durumi II for Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Susan and oda young Nigerians bin wait till afta midnight to make sure say, Inec official upload di result of dia polling unit enta IReV.

Wen NEPA take light as usual, Susan on di headlights for her car to give light so Inec workers go fit still dey try to upload di election results.