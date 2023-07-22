'I no dey blind, I no paralyze' - Jamie Foxx bounce back

Wia dis foto come from, Jamie Foxx/Instagram

11 minutes wey don pass

American entertainer Jamie Foxx don come out tok for di first time about im medical scare for one emotional video e release.

Di Oscar winner for one video e share for im Instagram handle on Saturday thank im fans for dia prayers as e e recover from one wmedical complication wey happun some time in April.

Di tin happun wen im dey Atlanta dey film di movie Back in Action.

"I no fit even begin to tell you how far e take me and how e bring me back," e tok about di support of im fans.

"I bin go through wetin I bin neva tink say I go ever go through”.

Foxx say e bin know say "plenty pipo" dey wait for updates about im condition, but "to be honest wit you, I just bin no want make una see me like dat."

"I want make una see dey laff, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," e tok.

"I no want make una see me in tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I go survive."

Oda tins Foxx tok

Di actor say im sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne "save my life," and also thank God and di "great medical people" wey treat am.

"I no fit etell you how great e feel to have your family kick in in such a way — and una know how dem keep evri tin secret. Dem no allow any tin leak' out. Dem protect me," e tok.

"And dat na wetin I hope say evri body go get in moments like dis.

Foxx bin dey Atlanta dey feem im upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Di star bin win Oscar best actor for playing musician Ray Charles for Ray for 2005.

E dey nominated for best supporting actor di same year for im role for Collateral.

Im oda feems include Baby Driver, Annie and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

For 2017, Foxx reveal say one intervention from US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey bin help am get im life back on track.