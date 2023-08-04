Health benefit of cassava

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cassava, di tuber wey no contain any protein or gluten, dey give beta for body and e good for everybody even pikin dem.

Cassava get very rich nutrient in fact na number three food wey dey get carbohydrate for our environment afta rice and maize.

Di "manna of God"

Science call cassava Manihot esculenta. Different kontris for Africa and across di world dey grow plus chop cassava.

For Dr Jules Kouassi, Doctor of Public Health, sabi pesin for nutrition, wey from Ivory Coast, cassava na "God manna", becos e fit to feed everybody and e get different ways wey dem fit to prepare am.

But, anyhow wey you wan prepare cassava make you remember say dem no dey chop cassava raw o, becos e get dangerous chemical inside am.

Diafore e dey important to make sure say prepare your cassava di correct way.

Wia dis foto come from, PERMISSION OF DR JULES KOUASSI Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Jules Kouassi don write many book on nutrition

Which nutrition cassava get?

No be only cassava tuber get beta inside, even im leaves too get beta nutrition too, according to Dr Kouassi.

Di two dey rich for vitamin A, B, C, E - dem also dey supply oda nutrients like magnesium, mineral salts, iron, calcium.

Dem also no get shortage of potassium, sodium, phosphorus, manganese and zinc.

E dey help both man and woman body dey fruitful, according to di same sabi pesin.

Im benefit no stop dia o, even eyes, brain, di blood plus skin sef dey dey kamkpe wen you chop cassava tuber or leave.

Protein no dey am but im carbohydrate na baba. "Cassava na like 70% carbohydrates, so e dey give energy no be small.

E dey very good for pipo wey dey do heavy work wey dey use plenty energy", Dr Kouassi tok.

Cassava dey also help fight low blood for body and e go help you sleep wella: "Dis na why majority of pipo for our kontri, wen dem chop attiéké finish, go say dem wan sleep", Dr Kouassi say .

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pounded cassava leaves for preparation of Pondu, very popular food for Congo

Attieke, wey pipo for Ivory Coast dey chop, na food wey dem make from cassava. Oda food wey you fit make from cassava na garri, loi loi or akpu, abacha, tapioca, plus many odas.

Pipo from different parts of Africa no dey play wit food wey dem make from am, like Sandrine Tchoni. "I dey usually boil cassava tubers, chop am wit okok." One pesin wey dey live for di city of Douala, for Cameroon tell us.

Okok, na Cameroon native food wey de dey make from leaves of di same name, palm nuts, groundnut, and most time sugar.

Also for dis Central African kontri, dem get one correct food wey dem dey make mainly wit cassava leave: Kwem. Dem go pound di cassava leaves, chop am wit boiled cassava tubers, or oda tubers.

Cassava stick na anoda special delicacy for Cameroon, dem dey make am from cassava.

Na fermented cassava paste wey dem wrap for leaves.

Wetin dem call am depend on di shape and size wey dem pack. Diafore, we fit call am "miondo", or "bobolo", or "mitumba".

Pipo for di kontri like to chop am no be small and dem dey sell am for different parts of di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cassava, dey fight anemia

According to Dr Kouassi, cassava leaves fit help fight anemia or di lack of red blood cell.

In fact im give dis particular formular wey pesin fit take use am: "Wed ana for adult of pikin, or elder, you fit crush some cassava leave.

If you no get blender, you fit to pound, squeeze am comot di juice.

You go come add am small milk, drink am one glass for morning, afternoon and evening.

After three days, your red blood cells go come back".

But as e get some cassava wey get dangerous poison wey dem dey call cyanide inside, e dey important to cook am for long time so all di poison go disappear wid di cooking water.