Horse accident, stampede and gun attack: Three tragic accidents wey hit Kano, Katsina for Salah

Salah celebrations for some residents of Kano and Katsina for north west Nigeria end in a bad note afta di tragic accidents wey claim di lives of some pipo.

Police confam di death of one woman wey die as a result of stampede wey happun as dem dey share meat for one house.

Also one 15-year-old Sani Mohammed die as im and im friend dey watch horse.

Den reports also come from Katsina state of one young man wey recently graduate wey die for gunmen attack.

'I send am to go buy someting but e branch to watch horse show'

For Bichi town inside Kano state, 15-year-old Sani Mohammed die as im and im friend dey watch horse show happun to celebrate salah.

Im mama bin send am to go buy sometin but e branch to watch horse show.

Im mother Hasiya Mohammed tell BBC Pidgin say, na she send bin send her pikin not knowing say e go branch to go watch di horse show.

“I send am to go buy sometin for im sister wey wan do henna for salah celebration as e comot na im e see say horse show dey happun e come decide to give im brother di message while e stand dia to watch di show.”

“Na one of di riders lose control of im horse and e run over Sani wey stand dey watch di show.”

“Di accident break bones for im body including im skull, we rush am to Bichi hospital and from dia dem ask us to move to Murtala hospital and from Aminu Kano hospital wey ask us to pay N50,000 but as we no get na dia Sani die.”

Dem bury Sani on Sunday.

'Death by stampede as dem dey rush salah meat'

According to one eyewitness, Harira Sharada join some oda pipo as dem dey struggle to get salah meat wey one VIP dey share on Saturday for Kano. Unfortunately nobody to control di crowd and stampede happun.

“Pipo wey come to collect di salah meat plenty no be small and for dis kain tin e get need to get pipo wey go dey control di crowd, so na as struggle dey happun crowd match Harira and two oda women.”

“Fortunately for di odas, dem no die but Harira die after police reach dia and dem rush her to hospital.”

tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa wey speak to BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest four pipo in connection to dat incident on Salah day.

“Normally if pesin wan share sometin to a large number of pipo, e suppose come inform us so dat our officers go go assist in controlling di crowd.” “Some pipo decide to share salah meat and plenty pipo come to collect wey lead to stampede and di death of dis particular woman.” E tok.

Gunmen attack Adamu as e dey return from salah celebration

For Katsina state, tragedy strike di family of Anas Adamu during di salah celebration.

Im brother Sani Adamu tok say Anas bin just graduate from Federal College of Education for Katsina and bin recently leave dia town Magama to visit family and friends inside Katsina city and na as dem dey return di tragedy happun.

“Di gunmen mount road block and di motor wey bin dey in front of dia own manoeuvre im way to pass and my brother and im friend wey dey drive come try to turn back but dem begin shoot dia motor.”

“Dem hit di driver for leg and my brother comot from di car and begin to run on foot, na dia dem catch am. Dem no shoot am but beat am to death because even afta we recover im corpse no bullet wound for im body.”

“Dem break im leg and hand and also attempt to burn im corpse but fortunately di fire only damage im clothes, we bury am on Tuesday.” E tok.

Di brother add say Anas na pesin wey like development and dey always look to contribute im quota to making tins beta.

“Just few days before im death e ask me to follow am to some places for our town wey electric poles collapse. E snap dia pictures and promise to forward to relevant authorities to come fix am.”