Authorities arrest wanted terror suspect wey escape Kuje prison

Operatives of Nigeria drug offense agency say dem don arrest one of di wanted terror suspects wey escape Kuje prison last week for Abuja.

Dem catch di wanted convict early Monday morning for Area one motor park, inside di FCT, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency [NDLEA] tok.

Na on Friday Nigeria prison officials - Nigeria Correctional Services - declare 68 Boko Haram convicted missing prisoners wanted afta Tuesday jailbreak.

Gunmen, wey di kontri defence chief say be terrorists, raid di prison wey dey di kontri political capital last Tuesday night and free hundreds of inmates.

According to NDLEA, wen dem search di wanted terror suspect, dem see three wraps of cannabis sativa with am.

During preliminary interview, di wanted terror suspect confam say dey bin remand am for Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges.

For statement on Monday 11 July, di anti-drug office say di wanted terror suspect claim to be one of di inmates wey escape from Kuje Correctional Centre.

However, prison officials for di Medium Security Correctional Centre dey yet to comment at di time of di arrest.

Dem arrest di suspect am during di early hours of Monday 11th July for Area 1 motorpark, inside di Federal Capital Territory.

NDLEA say dem gbab am as im dey try to enta one commercial vehicle go Maiduguri, Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency praise di officers and men of di FCT Command of NDLEA for di arrest and dia vigilance. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retired) also order dem to immediately hand over di wanted suspect to di Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.

Kuje prison break

Last week, Nigeria Correction Service release di faces of Boko Haram terrorists wey escape from di Kuje prison break on Tuesday night, 5 July, 2022.

Di Prison service on Friday release 68 names wit dia fotos and details.

Officials say dem go release more names of wanted prisoners wey run out of Kuje prison in Abuja, di nation political capital.

Defence Minister Bashir Salihi Magashi confam to BBC Pidgin on Wednesday morning, say na gunmen suspected to be terrorists break into di prison. Of di 879 escapee prisoners, about 443 of dem dey recaptured and some voluntarily return. Toktok pesin for interior ministry Umar Abubakar tok.

Sake of di Kuje Prison break, UK and US Embassy don travel warning about Abuja.

According to di US embassy, all dia citizens gatz dey aware of dia surrounding, keep low profile, cari proper identification and review dia personal security.

United Kingdom High Commission bin don already warn im kontri pipo make dem dey cautious to travel to nineteen (19) states for Nigeria.

