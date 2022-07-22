Wetin dey cause miscarriage for women and how to prevent am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sabo pipo say 10-20% of pregnancies dey loss through miscarriage

Miscarriage na pregnancy wey end before e dey viable or mature for delivery.

Sabi pipo say miscarriage na pregnancy wey loss before e dey viable and reach 20 weeks.

Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology doctor, Osas Edokpolor tell BBC Pidgin say viability dey dey for kontri to kontri becos for some kontri wey di pregnancy end before 20 weeks , dem say miscarriage don happen but for dis part of di world, na wen di pregnancy no reach 28 weeks dem say na miscarriage do happen.

Wetin fit cause miscarriage?

Dr. Edokpolor say di major reason wey make miscarriage dey happen na becos di foetus, dat is di pikin wey dey grow inside di womb, no dey ok.

E say statistics show say 10- 20% of pregnancies dey end in miscarriage while about 1 to 2 women in evri 10 woman fIt don suffer miscarriage before.

Chromosomal abnormalities

But majority of miscarriages according to Dr. Edokpolor na sake of chromosomal abnormalities, datvis e get some abnormalities wey dey di foetus.

"Some pikin wey dey naturally abnormal also dey come out as miscarriage. About 20% of women wey dey less than 20 years or those wey dey on dia 40s fit dey get more miscarriage becos dia eggs and ovaries dey get issues wey dey results in abnormalities."

Diabetes: Dr Edokpolor say women wey get diabetes mellitus fit also suffer miscarriage and unformatted pipo no know say dem dey diabetic until dem get belle.

Weak neck of di womb : Dis one Drm Edokpolor say dem call am cervical incompetence, wey be say di neck of di womb, dat is di cervix dey weak, so dem no for carry pregnancy so wen belle enter e go comot.

Thyroid issues: Edokpolor say patients wey get thyroid issues sef fit suffer miscarriage.

Malaria: Di Consultant Gynaecologist say women wey get Malaria and fem ko treat am well fit suffer miscarriage of dem get belle.

Bad habit: Edokpolor say pipo wey dey drink alcohol especially dem dey pregnant, those wey dey smoke or indulge on hard drugs dey prone to suffer miscarriage too.

E add say e get some drugs wey dem no dey give women wey get belle. So if pregnant woman go take those kain drugs , she fit suffer miscarriage.

Dis naim make dem emphasise make pipo no take medicine wey doctor no presribe.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Medical investigations dey necessary to find wetin cause di miscarriage

Some beliefs pipo get say dey cause miscarriage wey no be true

Dr Edokpolor say some tins wey pipo believe say dey cause miscarriage no dey medically proven and so na lie.

Such things like stress. E say even though stress no dey good for boreal human being, e no dey medically proven say stress dey cause miscarriage.

Dr. Edokpolor say bending too much no dey cause miscarriage as e no dey medically proven.

E add say di beilef say some food fit cause miscarriage lie like di belief say eating pineapple dey cause am no be true.

Wia dis foto come from, Osas Edokpolor Wetin we call dis foto, Dr. Osas Edokpolor say one reason doctors warn against self medication na to prevent miscarriage

How to prevent miscarriage?

Dr. Edokpolor say for chromosomal abnormalities, nothing pesin fit do for dat one becos nature go take di natural cause to comot any foetus wey dey abnormal.

But for oda causes like diabetes, Malaria, thyroid issues di doctor say dem go first treat di sickness before dem go encourage do woman to get belle.

But for weak cervix, e say dem fit do cervical cerclage, dat is to tie di neck of di womb so e no open until e reach time for di woman to born.

"Di major tin na to do medical investigations to find out di wetin dey cause of di miscarriage. Dat go guide di kain treatment wetin dey involved and e go help guide di woman in a way wey go prevent miscarriage especially if she don age.

But if di investigations show say di woman chromosomes or di man own naim dey cause di abnormalities, we fit counsel di woman or couple to do IVF or go donor eggs. Dat one go eliminate dat problem.

For pipo wey get hormonal issues, we go also give dem treatment to balance di hormones to sustain pregnancy. If na fibroid we go evaluate am to see if she need to comot di fibroid.