Max Air plane two tyre burst during landing for Abuja airport

Wia dis foto come from, @MAXAIRLTD/TWITTER

7 May 2023, 18:40 WAT New Informate 35 minutes wey don pass

Max Air aircraft wey get 143 passengers and one small pikin on board experience some kain accident on Sunday wen im tyres burst during landing for di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for Abuja.

Di Airline for one statement for dia Twitter handle confam di tori say two tyres of di plane bin burst as e land for di airport.

According to di statement, di plane bin comot from Yola, di Adamawa capital, northeast Nigeria, around 2:05pm and bin scheduled to land for di Federal Capital Territory by 3:00pm.

Dem say as di plane land, two tyres bin burst but di passengers and crew wey dey on board di aircraft dey safe and sound.

Di airline tok say dem don take all necessary steps to ensure say di passengers dey comfortable and say dem dey taken care of during dat time.

"We dey replace di aircraft tires and di aircraft go taxi go di ramp for further investigations before we release am for future flights," di airline tok.

Dem extend dia appreciation to di airport authorities, emergency services and all relevant agencies wey respond promptly and professionally to ensure di safety of all passengers and crew on board.