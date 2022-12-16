Sudanese woman chop prison sentence for kissing man

Dem don spare di life of one Sudanese woman wey dem charge with adultery and she go now spend six months behind bars after she admit to kissing one man.

Dem bin sentence di 20-year-old to death by stoning initially and dis spark international outcry.

She chop arrest by police after her cousin kill her boyfriend.

Di African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) describe di initial penalty as "grave violation of international law".

Dem bin sentence di divorcee to death after dem find her guilty of adultery by one court for di city of Kosti, in Sudan White Nile state.

Following international condemnation, di White Nile state court retry di case.

Ultimately, di presiding judge change di charge from "adultery" to an "obscene act" wey mean she go instead serve prison time for her actions.

She confess for court to being with one man and admit say dem bin kiss.

Her lawyer, Intisar Abdullah, say di judge "no get many options but to convict her".

"Di thing be say she bin confess for di court say she bin dey with a man, she dey very young and she no know di complications of di case," di lawyer tell di BBC.

Di woman bin dey free on bail but now don go prison to start her sentence.

Di ACJPS say dem no allow her get lawyer for di initial case, and procedural errors bin lead to di stoning sentence wey dey overturned.

Sudan still impose di death penalty for some hudud crimes - offence specified by Allah for di Quran, including theft and adultery.

For Sudanese law dem carry penalties such as flogging, di amputation of hands and feet, hanging and stoning.

Di majority of stoning sentences for Sudan - laid predominantly against women - don dey overturned for di High Court.

Previously, one goment minister describe di sentence as a "joke" but admit say no goment minister fit chook mouth.