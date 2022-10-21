Why Nigeria goment dey carry Nnamdi Kanu go Supreme Court

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu and head of im defence team, SAN Mike Ezekome

Nigeria goment don carry case go di kontri Supreme Court to appeal against di October 13 Court of Appeal judgment wey discharge di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu of di charges dem sama against am.

Di goment ask di Supreme Court to pack di judgement keep one side and restore di first charges against Nnamdi Kanu so dem go fit try am for trial court.

For di document wey dem date October 18 wey contain di appeal, di ministry of justice also want stay of execution of judgment wey Justice Jummai Sankey give, pending di hearing and final determination of im appeal.

For notice of im appeal, di Public Prosecution of di Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, Assistant Chief State Counsel, D. Kaswe and A. Aluko and Senior State Counsel, G. Nweze, for di Department of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice give six reasons for reasons for dia appeal.

R﻿easons why FG dey carri di mata to Supreme Court

Federal Goment of Nigeria tok inside di document say dem no dey satisfied at all wit di judgement wey di Appeal Court deliver on 13 October 2022.

Dem also say dem believe say dia case still get “important points for law wey dem fit argue” and wey di Supreme Court fit still determine.

"E dey necessary to suspend di appeal court decision temporarily so dat dem go avoid situation wey be say judgement of di Supreme Court no go get head again."

Di number three reasonaccording to di documents na especially in case Nnamdi Kanu decide to japa while di case still dey go on beforr di Supreme Court give im judgement.

2Considering say im na dual citizen of Nigeria and Britain, Kanu na flight risk becos im get history of jumping bail even wen im case still dey court."

Di document add say dem get some kain “special and exceptional” reason wey warrant di application.

therefore, dem argue say e dey important for di di Supreme Court to take into consideration di rights of all di parties involved.

Di goment believe say for di “interest of substantial justice and equity” e dey important make di highest court for di kontri chook mouth for dis mata.

Wetin we call dis Video, Nnamdi Kanu: 'Why I no want pipo to vote on February 16'

D﻿i Appeal Court judgement wey discharge Kanu

Di Appeal Court for Abuja on 13 October, 2022 discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment bring against Nnamdi Kanu.

Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case wey FG bring against Kanu say e no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.

Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process.

Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

Court further tok say federal goment fail to tok di location wia dem arrest Kanu despite di big allegations dem sama for im head.

Court add say as dem keep quiet, mean say dem agree wit wetin Kanu tok say dem kidnap am and bring am forcefully back to Nigeria.

Court further hold say e dey against law to detain and try Kanu for any court since dem bring am back illegally.

Justice Jummai for her judgement tok say dem no go make di mistake wey di lower court make, "even though dem get warrant of arrest, even though goment tell dem to arrest am, as far as no be inside di shores of Nigeria wia e commit di alleged offence, di arrest and forceful return to Nigeria dey illegal."

She explain say to even cari am go court immediately no dey proper sake of say di appellant get right to notification so dat im go get time prepare imsef on how to defend imsef for court.

Di lower court also make mistake as dem no address all di issues and answer all di questions raised by di appellant." Di judge bin rule.

Wetin we call dis Video, Kanu Lawyer reply Malami over fresh accuse

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu bin dey appeal

Nigeria goment bin sama di proscribed Ipob leader 15 count charge wey border on terrorism, treason, secession and dat im be member of IPOB group wey goment don outlaw.

But for May 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court remove some of di charges from 15 to seven.

Na di remaining charges below di appeal court throway on 13, October.

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.