H﻿ow to check your name for Inec early voter register

D﻿i Independent National Electoral Commission don start di public display of di preliminary register of voters.

D﻿is exercise wey dey happun around Nigeria, go happun from Saturday 12th November, to Friday 18th November, 2022.

Di commission say dis na inline wit Sections 9(6) & 19(1) of di Electoral Act.

D﻿i move na to allow pipo make claim as to weda dia name miss for di list, even though dem register, to make corrections on dia personal details for di register and even make objection if dem see pesin wey dey di list wey no qualify to vote or if dem don die.

How di display exercise go happun na say:

D﻿i commission go print and display di voters registration (2011 till date) for registration areas alias wards, and di headquarters of Local goment and area councils across di kontri.

N﻿a staff of di commission with assistance from NYSC corpers go dey in charge of di display exercise for registration areas

Di Electoral Officers go coordinate di display exercise.

H﻿ow to view di early register of voter list online

T﻿o look di list for di INEC websiteyou go need to select di state den di ward.