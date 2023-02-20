Sex don turn di true cost of tea for Kenya

29 minutes wey don pass

Dem don find sex exploitation wey dey happun for tea farms wey dey supply some of di most popular brands for UK like PG Tips, Lipton and Sainsbury Red Label.

E pass 70 women for Kenya tea farms wey wo Britsh companies don own for years wey tell BBC say dia oga don sexually abuse dem.

Secret filming show local ogas dem for plantations wey Unilever and James Finlay & Co dey kolobi undercover tori pesin for knacks.

Three of di ogas dem don dey suspended now.

Unilever don face dis type of accuse before more than ten years ago and launch "zero tolerance" approach to sexual harassment with reporting systen and oda tins like that.

But las-las joint investigate between BBC Africa Eye and Panorama find evidence say dem no dey address accuse of sexual harassment.

BBC Tom Odula tok to women wey work for tea farms wey dis companies dey run.

Plenti of dem tell am say because work no too dey, dem no get choice but to allw dia boss knack or dem no fit work make money.

One woman say, "I no fit lose my job as I get pikin dem.

Anoda woman say divisional manager stop her woek until she gree to knack am.

She say, "na just torture: e wan knack you, then you go get work".

One woman tell BBC say her oga give am HIV afta e don harass am for long sake of knacks.

To gada more evidence on top accuse of sexual abuse wey dey happun, BBC get undercover reporter Katy (no be her real name) to work for di tea plantations.

For one time, Katy go job interview with pesin from James Finlay & Co wey dem dey call John Chebochok. Di interview happun for hotel room.

Many women wey follow BBC Tom Odula tok say Chebochok wey don work for Finlay plantation for more than 30 years as estate manager and then as owner of contracting company, na one of di "predators".

Na so Chebochok hook Katy for window before im come ask am make she remove cloth and touch am.

E say "I go give you money, then I go give you work. I don help you, help me".

"We go lie down, finish and go. Then you fit come work", na wetin e tok.

Katy clear am say she no gree. Afta a while e leave and and pesin for production wey dey close for her safety, call to give am reason to comot.

Katy tok say, "I fear wella and I shock die, E go hard for pipo wey dey work under Chebochok".

James inlay & Co say dem don suspend Chebochok afta BBC contact di company.

Di company say dem don also report am give police aand dem dey investigate weda dia Kenya operation get "endemic issue with sexual violence".

Katy also face sexual harassment wen he dey work undercover for farm wey Unilver bin dey run dat time.

She bin attend one induction day wia divisional manager Jeremiah Koskei tok to new recruits about Unielever zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

Di same man coem invite Katy to meet am for hotel bar dat evening and try to push her to sleep with am, say make dem go im compound togeda.

Katy later tok say, "if my whole life dey tied to dis opportunity, I cfit only imagine wtin go happun for dat meetinf".

Dem post Katy to weeding team, wey be hard work, six days a week, and wia many women dey ask to comot.

Dis supervisor for dat side, Samuel Yebei, ask to knack Katy to redce her work.

Wetin we call dis foto, Text message between Katy and oga, wen she wan ask for light work

Wen Katy report di mata to one of Unilever sexual harassment officers, dem tell am make she "stand by your principles. No give your bodi for job".

Even afta she follow up on wetin dem dey do against her odas, dem no tell am anytin.

Unilever say, dem dey "deeply shocked and saddened" by di accuse. Di company bin sell dia Kenya operation while BBC bin dey secretly feem.

Di new owner, Lipton Teas and Infusions say dem don "sharparly suspend di two managers" and order "full and independent investigate".

Wetin we call dis foto, Lipton Teas and Infusions say dem don "sharparly suspend di two managers"

Jeremiah Koseki no ansa us wen we ask for comment and Samuel Yebei don deny di accuse against am.

James Finlay and Co dey supply Kenya tea give Sainsbury's and Tesco supermarkets, and also Starbucks.

To ansa BBC investigation, Sainsbury's say "dis terrible accuse no get place for our supply chain".

Tesco say dem dey take di accuse "extremely seriously" and dey "constant tok-tok" with Finlay to make sure say "robust measures" dey carried out.