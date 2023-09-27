Caf announce hosts for 2025 & 2027 Afcon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

42 minutes wey don pass

Na Morocvo go host di 2025 African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Meanwhile, di 2027 Nations Cup go be joint hosting among three East African kontris - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Confederation of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe tok as e make di announcement for di hosts for di 2025 & 2027 Afcon.

Dis go be di second time di North African kontri afta dem bin host am for 1988.

Di oda 2025 contenders including Algeria, Zambia and a joint Benin/Nigeria bid - all bin agree to withdraw wey leave Morocco as di only bid.

Dis go now allow Morocco a greater chance of bringing di World Cup to Africa again in 2030 as part of dia joint bid.

Di Afcon 2027 wey go take place for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda go be di first time Africa men football showpiece go happun for east Africa since 1976 wen Ethiopia host.