China reopen borders afta three years, lift some Covid restriction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

China don reopen im borders to international visitors for di first time since e impose travel restrictions for March 2020.

Incoming travellers no go need quarantine again and dis one mark one significant change for di kontri Covid policy as e dey battle increase in cases.

Meanwhile, dem go still require proof of negative PCR test wey di traveller must take within 48 hours of travelling.

Many pipo wey dey eager to reunite wit dia family don welcome di move.

For Hong Kong, 400,000 pipo dey expected to travel into mainland China in di coming weeks wit long queues for flights into cities wey include including Beijing and Xiamen.

One woman tell news agency Reuters she neva seen her parents in years – even as one of dem dey suffer from colon cancer - and say she dey "so, so happy".

Di kontri reopening dey come at di start of "chun yun", di first period of Lunar New Year travel. Before di pandemic , na di largest annual worldwide migration of pipo wey dey come back home to spend time wit family.

Two billion pipo dey expected to travel for dis Lunar New Year, double di number wey travel last year.

Ova di past three years China get one of di world strictest Covid health policies wey see plenti lockdowns, frequent testing requirements and e get ogbonge impacts on di kontri economy.

Di goment recently walk back dat policy afta mass protests across di kontri. Wetin cause di protest na one fire wey catch for one high-rise block for di Xinjiang region wey kill 10 pipo. Many Chinese believe say di long-running Covid restrictions contribute to di deaths, but authorities deny am.

Since China abandon di key elements of im Covid zero policy reports don comot say many hospitals and crematoriums dey overwhelmed, but di kontri don stop to dey publish im case numbers and dem report only two covid-related deaths on Saturday.

Just yesterday, di Chinese goment ban ova 1,000 social media accounts critical of how dem dey handle di virus.