Jamie Foxx still dey hospital sake of 'medical complication'

E deu understood say Foxx dey one medical facility for Georgia dey undergo tests

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx still dey hospital, one week afta im daughter reveal say dem admit am following one "medical complication".

People magazine bin confam say di star of films like Collateral and Ray bin dey Georgia hospital dey undergo tests.

Last week, im daughter Corinne Foxx tok inside one statement say her papa dey "experience one medical complication".

"Luckily, sake of quick action and great care, e already dey on im way to recovery," she add.

Di Foxx family publish di statement on Instagram.

"We know how pipo love am and we appreciate your prayers. Di family ask for privacy during dis time." Di statement tok.

Di family no share details about wetin cause di health issue.

Foxx win di best actor Oscar for 2005 for im role musician Ray Charles for di biopic Ray

But pipo bin confam say di incident no happun while Foxx dey on set, and dem carry am go hospital wit emergency vehicle.

"Dem dey run tests and dem still dey try to figure out wetin happun exactly," one source tell CNN.

Foxx bin dey Atlanta dey feem im upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Di star bin win Oscar best actor for playing musician Ray Charles for Ray for 2005.

E dey nominated for best supporting actor di same year for im role for Collateral.

Im oda feems include Baby Driver, Annie and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

For 2017, Foxx reveal say one intervention from US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey bin help am get im life back on track.

Di actor bin tell DJ Howard Stern say Winfrey bin rebuke im "gallivanting" and tell am say e dey "blow am".

Winfrey, Foxx continue, e also arrange one meeting wit Sidney Poitier "to make me understand di significance" of being nominated for one Academy Award.

Foxx bin tok say di meeting bin take place on Poitier's birthday - 20 February - and e make am realise im nomination dey "way bigger" pass wetin e bin tink originally.