Israel see one of im biggest-ever protests

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, About 200,000 dey believed to don enter streets for Tel Aviv

52 minutes wey don pass

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis dey rally against di goment judicial plans on Saturday night, for wetin organisers say be di biggest street protests for Israel history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say di change - wey go kontrol di power of courts - go bring back balance between goment branches.

Opponents say di move dey threaten democracy.

For one of Saturday rallies, opposition leader Yair Lapid tok say dis go be Israel "greatest crisis".

For one separate development, Israeli troops bin shoot dead three armed Palestinians near di West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, di Israeli army tok. Dem say di gunmen bin don fire one Israeli army post.

Palestinian officials never comment on di incident. E bin get one marked rush of violence between Palestinians and Israel for recent months.

On Saturday, protest organisers say as many as 500,000 demonstrators bin carry waka enter di streets across Israel for di 10th consecutive week, for wetin tori pipo Haaretz newspaper call "di largest demonstration inside di kontri history".

About 200,000 pipo turn up for Tel Aviv, many of dem carry Israel national flag.

One BBC producer for Tel Aviv describe di protests as di busiest yet, wit non-stop flow of demonstrators wey full di streets till late night.

For extraordinary scene, protesters clap for police chief Amichai Eshed as e waka wit uniform through di rally.

Mr Netanyahu hard-line gonment bin earlier try to remove di district commander - but di move dey blocked by di kontri attorney general.

Di clash over di commander position dey significant. E come inside predictions of possible constitutional crisis, wey involve Israel civil service and security forces no dey able to take orders from di goment, if dem no reach compromise on di planned reforms, say di BBC Tom Bateman for Jerusalem.

On Saturday, one record crowd of 50,000 bin march for di northern city of Haifa.

Wen e tok for southern city of Be'er Sheva, Mr Lapid warnsay di kontri dey face one uncommon crisis.

"One wave of terrorism dey hit us, our economy dey crash, money dey escape di kontri. Iran just sign yesterday one new agreement wit Saudi Arabia. But di only tin dis goment care about be to crush Israeli democracy," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The planned reforms have caused deep divides in Israeli society

Di reforms aim be to give di elected goment ogbonge influence over di choice of judges, and limit di ability of di Supreme Court to rule against di executive or strike down legislation.

Di issue don cause deep divides inside Israeli society and, seriously, don see reservists - di backbone of Israel military - threaten to refuse to serve as one way to show dia opposition.

Last Monday, for one strange move, dozens of reserve fighter pilots for one elite Israeli Air Force squadron say dem no go report for training. Dem later reverse course and agree to attend and hold tok wit dia commanders.

On Thursday, protesters block roads and try to stop Mr Netanyahu fly out of di kontri. E later take off for Rome.

Di goment bin tanda gidigba for di face of di disorder, wit claim say di protests dey fuelled by political opponents.

Critics say di planned reforms, wey don already dey make dia way through parliament, go politicise di judiciary and fit lead to authoritarian goment.

Mr Netanyahu say di reforms dey designed to stop di courts to overreach dia powers and say na di Israeli public vote for dem for di last election.