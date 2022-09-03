How Pakistan floods link to climate change

Di disastrous floods for Pakistan be "wake-up call" to di world on di threats of climate change, sabi pipo don tok.

Di record-breaking rain go disturb any kontri not just poorer nations, one climate scientist don tell BBC News.

Di human impacts dey clear - anoda 2,000 pipo dey rescued from floodwaters on Friday.

While ministers warn of food shortages afta almost half of di kontri crops don wash away.

Dem seriously feel one sense of injustice for di kontri. Pakistan contribute less dan 1% of di global greenhouse gases wey dey warm our planet.

But di geography make am extremely risky to climate change.

"Make we say, one-third of Pakistan dey underwater right now, wey don pass every boundary, every norm wey we don see for di past"

Climate minister Sherry Rehman tok dis week.

Location of Pakistan

Pakistan dey located for one place on di globe wey suffer di impact of two major weather systems.

One fit cause high temperatures and drought, like di heatwave for March, and di oda bring monsoon rains.

Di majority of Pakistan population live along di Indus river, wey swell and can flood during monsoon rains. Di science wey link climate change and more intense monsoons dey quite simple. Global warming dey make air and sea temperatures rise, lead to more evaporation. Warmer air fit hold more moisture, make monsoon rainfall more intense. Scientists predict say di average rainfall for di Indian summer monsoon season go increase due to climate change, Anja Katzenberger for di Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research explain.

But Pakistan get something else wey make am liable to climate change effects - dia immense glaciers. Di northern region sometimes dey refer to as di 'third pole' - e contain more glacial ice dan anywhere for di world outside of di polar regions.

Pakistan geography

As di world dey warm, glacial ice dey melt.

Glaciers for Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions dey melt rapidly.

Dis go create more dan 3,000 lakes, di UN Development Programme tell BBC News.

Around 33 of dis dey at risk to burst suddenly, wey fit unleash millions of cubic meters of water and debris, to put 7 million pipo for risk.

Pakistan goment and di UN dey try to reduce di risks of dis sudden outburst floods as dem instal early-warning systems and protective infrastructure. In di past poorer kontries wit weaker flood defences or lower-quality housing bin dey less able to cope wit extreme rainfall.

Climate change impact

But climate impact scientist Fahad Saeed tell BBC News say even one rich nation fit dey overwhelmed by di catastrophic flood dis summer.

"Dis one be different type of animal - di scale of di floods dey so high and di rain dey so extreme, dat even very big defence fit struggle"

Dr Saeed explain from Islamabad, Pakistan. E bin point to di flooding for Germany and Belgium wey kill plenti pipo for 2021.

Pakistan receive nearly 190% more rain dan dia 30-year average from June to August - as e reach total of 390.7mm. E tok say Pakistan meteorological service do one "reasonable" job as dem warn pipo in advance about flood.

And di kontri get some flood defence but dey fit improve dem, e tok.

Pipo wit di smallest carbon footprints na im dey suffer di most, Dr Saeed tok.

Dr Saeed say di floods be "absolutely a wake-up call" to goments globally wey promise to tackle climate change for successive UN climate conference dem.