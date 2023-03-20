'I no regret contesting election'

Di Peoples Democratic Party deputy Govnorship candidate for Lagos say she ‘no regret running for office’.

Funke Akindele tok afta her party PDP lose di Lagos Govnorship election to di ruling All Progressive Congress Party.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC poll 762,134 votes to win di election.

Im main challengers Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of PDP poll 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of LP get 312,329 votes.

‘’I sincerely no regret taking dis huge step of running for office’’. Funke tok.

Di award winning actor reaction come as checks show say she don delete political posts comot for her official istagram handle.

Madam Akindele describe her journey into politics as ‘amazing and insightful’.

She add say she don learn and unlearn a lot of tins dis political period.

Funke thank Lagosians for believing and supporting her during di election season.

‘’I see evri message of support online and offline’’ she continue.

But di Nollywood actress no tok pim ontop her next political move.

Lagos na one of di states for di kontri wey experience low turn out of voters.

Even though na dem get highest number of registered voters for di kontri.

INEC say Lagos get 7 million registered voters.

Aside di low turn out, violence and intimidation of voters na big issue.

Na sake of all dis issues wey make Labour Party govnorship candidate say im no go congratulate di Govnor elect.

Sanwo-Olu win Lagos state govnorship election 20th March 2023

'We fight a good fight'

Meanwhile Funke say ''We fight a good fight indeed as a mata of fact.''

Na wetin she tok ontop dia performance for di election.

She say even though di election no go as dem plan am but na good run for dem.

Di Nollywood star drop word of advise for kontri pipo and pipo wey dey stay for Lagos.

She tell dem not to give up.

''I understand say some of us don get dis I don care attitude for di system,'' she tok.

''If we no speak, dem no go hear us . I dey happy say we fit speak up.'' She add.

Sanwo-Olu na one of di state govnors wey dem reelect for di kontri.

For im acceptance speech di govnor-elect say Im go do eviritin for im power to make sure say genuine healing take place for di state.

Funke Akindele profile

Dem born Funke Akindele on 24 August, 1977 inside Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She attend Grace Children Schools, Gbagada and Lagos State Model College, Igbokuta.

Funke get OND in Mass Communication from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State and a Law degree from the University of Lagos.

Funke bin marry Adeola Kehinde Oloyede on May 26, 2012 and dem divorce in July 2013 citing irreconcilable differences.

She remarry Abdul Resheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz for London for May, 2016.

Funke Akindele na Nigerian actress, film producer, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur.