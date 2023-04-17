Arsenal remaining Premier League fixtures wey go determine dia fate

Arsenal "mental resilience" get big question mark na so former Premier League striker Chris Sutton tok.

Many pipo drag di Gunners afta dem give away a two-goal lead to draw for West Ham on Sunday, one week afta dem do di same tin for dia 2-2 draw for Liverpool.

Sutton say: "Di question for Arsenal fans na 'if today na day wia dia title dream end?"

"For Arsenal to squander, for di last two games, two-goal leads, you gatz question weda dem get mental resilience to go on and win di title now."

Mikel Arteta side dey sit four points clear for di top of di Premier League, although Manchester City get one game in hand for second.

"Di key for dem now na not to let doubt creep in," na so former England defender Matt Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live tok.

"Di job for Mikel Arteta and im staff na not to allow di players to feel down or negative about demselves.

"But di way Arsenal bin lose di two-goal lead go be concern for Arteta, wey bin look a bit down.

"You gatz continue to win and dis fixture na massive opportunity – dem bin start really well but dem just let di lead slip away again. Wetin e mean for dem psychologically going forward go dey very interesting to see.

"Dem still dey in a great position - you gatz maintain dat mentality, you gatz continue to believe, dat na di job for Arsenal now and dem get to continue."

Checkout Arsenal remaining premier League fixtures and dates

How Arsenal blow two goal lead to draw for West Ham 16th April 2023

Arsenal seven premier league fixtures

Arsenal - 1st (74pts)

Southampton (H) - April 21

Manchester City (A) - April 26

Chelsea (H) - April 29

Newcastle United (A) - May 7

Brighton (H) - May 14

Nottingham Forest (A) - May 20

Man City fixtures

Manchester City - 2nd (70pts)

Arsenal (H) - April 26

Fulham (A) - April 30

West Ham (H) - May 3

Leeds United (H) - May 7

Everton (A) - May 14

Chelsea (H) - May 20

Man City title chances go up wit di weekend results

Afta Arsenal 2-2 draw for West Ham on Sunday, Opta title race predictions don move further in favour of Manchester City.

Before di fixtures for weekend, di stats platform 'supercomputer' put City chances of lifting di trophy at just ova 50% wit 53.1% and di Gunners at 46.9%.

But, for di second successive game, Mikel Arteta side troway a two-goal advantage, dis don leave dia chances of a first league title in 20 years to drop to 34.4%.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola side don boost dia chances of winning a fifth title in six years to 65.6%, afta a comfortable 3-1 victory ova relegation strugglers Leicester.

Man City dey four points behind leaders Arsenal on 70 points, but wit a game in hand and a better goal difference.

Di two clubs go face each oda for April 26

Arsenal neva beat City for league since 2015.

Dem don meet twice dis season, City win 1-0 for FA Cup for January and 3-1 for league for February.

But Arsenal get history for dia side.

According to Opta, 13 sides for di top flight wey get 73 or more points afta 30 games (wen dem adapt am to three points for a win) and only two of those don fail to win di title - Manchester United for 2011-12 and Liverpool for 2018-19.

Dis no go sweet Arsenal fans belle, na City wey finish as champions on both those occasions.

City na specialists for dis stage of di season. Dem don collect 145 points for di final 10 matches of di past six seasons combined - more dan any oda team.

Premier League table

