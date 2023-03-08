Jandor: Di opposition candidate wey want Lagos to breathe fresh air

Author, Annette Arotiba

Role, Broadcast Journalist



Reporting from Lagos

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, PDP Govnorship candidate Olajide Adeniran

One of di candidates wey dey di race for di Lagos state gubernatorial election for Nigeria na Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran wey many pipo sabi as Jandor.

E dey run under di platform of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, afta attempts by one politician, Jimi Agbaje wey bin contest for 2015 and for 2019 to overthrow di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC goment for di state fail.

However, wit di coming of Jandor wey don work wit di APC goment before and wey say e get experience of how tins dey work for di state, di PDP dey hope say dis time around, despite di tight competitive race, e go be dia turn to shine.

Oga Jandor no be new face for Lagos state political scene as e bin dey wit di APC before e later decamp to PDP for 2022 and become di party flagbearer.

Wia dis foto come from, @Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, PDP govnorship candidate and im running mate Funke Akindele during campaign

For inside one exclusive interview e bin get wit BBC Pidgin, Jandor tok say im go APC to study dem, now im don graduate.

“I be one of dem before but wen I dey dia I no contest election, I no collect appointment e just be like say I go dia go study how dem dey do am and now I don graduate I don come wia I believe say we fit do am differently”. Jide tok.

Oga Jandor finally tok say di tin wey dey unique about why e wan be govnor be to make sure say Lagos moni work for Lagos pipo.

“Dem say Lagos get moni we no fit see am for our street, we no fit see am for our daily lives, we wan collect di moni from one man pocket put am for evri bodi pocket,” e add.

Di PDP govnorship candidate dey run alongside one popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as im deputy.

Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran profile

Wia dis foto come from, @Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Olajide Adeniran

Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran A.K.A Jandor na journalist, entrepreneur and politician.

Dem born am for 25 November 1977. Im papa na Muslim, while im mama na Christian. Dem born am for Mushin area of Lagos. E be di 5th child out of 7 siblings for im papa house.

Olajide come from Awori land for Ojo Local Government of Lagos State.

E get career for Communications Consultancy and e be di current Chairman and Group CEO of Core Media Group, one conglomerate wey get several oda companies wey include CoreTvNews.

In addition, e also be di chairmo of Datanet Project Services, one Oil Installation and Procurement services company.

Jandor do im primary school and secondary school education for Lagos. E attend di Polytechnic of Ibadan plus Universities wey include Modul University, Vienna, Howard University School of Business, Washington DC, USA and Oxford University, Oxford, United Kingdom.

During di PDP primaries, Jandor use 679 votes win im opponent David Vaughan wey get 20 votes.

E claim to be grassroot politician and say im don waka all di corners of Lagos and im sabi wetin di problem of di pipo be.

Jandor dey married to Mrs. Maryam Olajide Adediran and dem get children.

'A breath of fresh air'

Wia dis foto come from, @Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Jandor dey follow im party members tok

Jandor don assure Lagos residents of "fresh air" if e win di election.

E say im administration go bring fresh air for di area of works and infrastructure, education and environment, aquaculture and ease of doing business, law and order, transportation and traffic management, health and housing, youth and women empowerment, and oda critical areas of governance.

E say for di last 24 years wey APC don dey rule di state, di success dem get to show no reach anytin, and in di last four years, thuggery and rate of intimidation don high.

Jandor add say na beta Lagos im want. “One wey go dey governed by independent govnor, govnor wey no dey tied to apron string of an individual. A leader wey go govern di interest of generality of Lagosians without seeking second level approval or perpetually feeding di wants of an individual with our common patrimony."

E add say among all di pipo wey dey contest for Lagos govnor seat dis time around, na im sabi past. E say even di present govnor no fit say e sabi dis Lagos pass am.