Champions League group scores, results on Tuesday

5 October 2022, 11:11 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Napoli, Bayern and Clubbe Brugge maintain dia 100 percent record for Champions League on Tuesday night.

All of dem don win dia three matches so far for dis season group stage of di competition.

Tuesday fixtures see a total of 24 goals from di eight matches played.

Ajax and Napoli game produce seven goals, di highest goal tally on Tuesday.

Di group stage bin start on September 6 and e go end for November 2.

Na February 14 di knockout stages go begin and end wit di final for Istanbul on June 10, 2023.

Dis na some of di striking photos wey capture last night actions.

M﻿atch day four go take play for October 11-12.

Group A Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, M﻿o Salah celebrate afta im score Liverpool second goal from penalty

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Napoli player Giovanni Simeone celebrate afta im score im team sixth goal

Group B Porto 2-0 Leverkusen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di moment Porto Wenderson Rodrigues do Nascimento Galeno celebrate wit im teammates afta im score dia second goal of di match

Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Belle sweet Simon Mignolet of Club Brugge and Ferran Jutgla afta dia victory against Atletico

Group C Bayern 5-0 Plzeň

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry score im team second goal past Marian Tvrdon of FC Viktoria Plzen

Inter 1-0 Barcelona

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Inter Hakan Calhanoglu celebrate afta im score di winning goal for di Italian team

Group D Marseille 4-1 Sporting

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Marseille Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba celebrate afta im score im team fourth goal

Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham