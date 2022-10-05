Champions League group scores, results on Tuesday
Napoli, Bayern and Clubbe Brugge maintain dia 100 percent record for Champions League on Tuesday night.
All of dem don win dia three matches so far for dis season group stage of di competition.
Tuesday fixtures see a total of 24 goals from di eight matches played.
Ajax and Napoli game produce seven goals, di highest goal tally on Tuesday.
Di group stage bin start on September 6 and e go end for November 2.
Na February 14 di knockout stages go begin and end wit di final for Istanbul on June 10, 2023.
Dis na some of di striking photos wey capture last night actions.
Match day four go take play for October 11-12.
Group A
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Group B
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético
Group C
Bayern 5-0 Plzeň
Inter 1-0 Barcelona
Group D
Marseille 4-1 Sporting
Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham