'I never tink say I go be 46, go dey divorced and pregnant as a single pesin by choice - Isha Sesay

F﻿ormer news anchor for CNN, Isha Sesay don announce say she dey expect her first pikin for di age of 46.

Di British/ Sierra Leonean Journalist reveal dis for her social media platforms (Instagram and Twitter handle ) wia she write say;

"I get some major news to share with you... I dey PREGNANT!

She also share her pregnancy journey on Today.com where she reveal further say she dey divorced.

D﻿is na di first time di award-winning journalist and author dey go public to share details of her private life.

Isha write for di publication on Today.com say she neva believe say at di age 46, she go dey divorced, single, and go born pikin on her own.

"If you bin tell di 16-year-old me say for di age of 46, I go dey divorced, single and born pikin on my own — by choice! — I for no gree and strongly say “no!” Isha tok.

"Back den, I bin get sure ideas about di future course my personal life go take, and e no look like dis. I imagine sometin wey dey more straightforward and I no fear to tok am, conventional. "

W﻿etin Isha Sesay tok about her marriage and career

Isha Sesay tok for di publication wey she write for Today.com say she dey blessed to build di career of her dreams ova plenti years as a journalist.

She spend 13 years on air for CNN International, traveling di world to cover global events and interviewing presidents, movie stars and world leaders.

She publish one book, become UN Goodwill Ambassador and start one non-profit to help empower African girls,

She add say but for her quiet moments di one tin wey she want most na to become a mother and dat one remain out of reach.

Den concerning her marriage, Isha write say;

"A brief marriage to a kind man no result in children, and den di year I turn 40, my mama get one bad stroke wey make me no get any emotional space to tink about anytin oda adn to care for her."

"Six years pass and few months ago I find mysef for one kain relationship with one man wey dey take about 12 hours to reply to all my texts, among oda red flags."

Isha say na from den afta dia breakup, di idea hit her brain say: Not giving birth to her pikin go be di greatest regret of her life.

And with her biological clock wey don dey tick down, if she wait for di right man to come along before she do am, time fit no dey again for her.

'I decide to take control of my life'

D﻿i renowned Journalist and author reveal say she finally make one of di toughest decision to get pregnant.

"So, I decide to take control of my life and settle on di bravest and scariest decision I don ever make: to have a baby on my own."

Isha say she do long tok-tok with hersef and try to understand di questions about wetin e go mean not to get di support of a partner, both emotionally and financially.

She also reason how she go handle society question, and as she wan be single parent, wetin dis go mean for her pikin.

"I still no get all di answers, but I decide to take di leap because I refuse to let fear, social conventions or judgment hold me back from getting dis joy.

'I no regret my decision'

Isha say she no regret her decision to get pregnant although di process no dey easy.

She do plenti meetings with different doctors and also blood tests, pelvic exams, painful injections, medication wey make her vomit and unexpected fibroid surgery.

Isha say di most challenging of all her experience na di 'emotional dimension' of dis journey, especially concerning her choice of who go be di sperm donor.

"Di decision ask of me to face questions surrounding di importance of di race, ethnicity, religion and educational background of my pikin papa."

"Infact, e force me to re-examine my own upbringing, values and worldview. But harder still na di work of trying to get clues from di questionnaires wey go tell me weda di donor na good man? E get moral compass? E dey truly kind, empathetic, open-minded? "

But at di end, Isha say she make her decision on her own and she no get any regrets.

Isha Sesay share her IVF Journey

Isha Sesay continue to reveal further her attempt to get belle.

"My first IVF attempt no dey successful, and I cry well-well for days afta dat, before I come fit find di strength to start di process all ova again few months later. "

She say as each dey dey pass, she dey more fearful and anxious about her chances to dey able to successfully get belle.

"Dis feeling dey only increase wen my doctor decide to stop my second attempt mid-cycle because my body dey respond negatively to di medication."

Isha say afta two failed attempts to get belle, she approach her third embryo transfer with low expectations.

And in di two weeks wey follow di procedure, her mind begin tink without control and she battle di urge to take early pregnancy test.

"Di day before dem bin schedule me to return to di clinic, I finally stop to dey worry mysef and buy one home test because I no fit bear di repeat of di long wait before di clinic go call me with di results."

"Di next morning I get up long before di sun go rise, anxiously waka go my bathroom and open di box."