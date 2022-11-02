US woman wey lead all-female IS battalion gbab 20 years for prison

Wia dis foto come from, Alexandria Sheriff Office Wetin we call dis foto, Allison Fluke-Ekren lead one group of female IS militants wey include young girls

One US woman wey admit say she lead one all-female battalion of di

Islamic State group (IS) don dey sentenced to 20 years for prison.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, wey be 42-year-old from Kansas, bin commit di terrorist acts for Iraq, Syria and Libya for eight-year period.

She also admit say she give military training to more dan 100 women and girls, including some wey dey as young as 10.

She bin plead not guilty to di charges for June.

Ahead of di sentencing, prosecutors say di sentence - di maximum wey dey allowable by law - no go dey enough to punish her but make dem sama am regardless. Her defence team bin try get shorter sentence for her, dem argue say she bin dey traumatised sake of her experience for war-torn Syria.

Di former teacher bin grow up for di small community of Overbrook for Kansas, according to court documents, and become one fanatic militant wey rise through di ranks of IS.

While many oda women bin join IS - including some wey fight or perform oda functions on behalf of di group- Fluke-Ekren be one case of woman wey no common wey dey elevated to one leadership position for di traditionally male-dominated group.

According to di Department of Justice and public records wey di BBC see, she bin move to di Middle East wit her second husband - now one dead member of di Libyan militant group Ansar Al-Sharia and IS - for di early 2000s, during which time she still dey visit Kansas wella.

For or maybe around 2012, she dey smuggled to Syria and become one active member of IS, she marry several oda militants afta her husband die for battle.

Two of her husbands wey she marry later, including one Bangladeshi drone specialist, also die when e dey fight for di group.

Around four years later, she become leader and organiser of Khatiba Nusayba, one all-female IS battalion set up for di group de-facto capital of Raqqa, Syria.

US officials believe say her primary duty there be to provide military training to di women, including in di use of AK-47s, grenades and suicide belts.

She also don allegedly ghas to recruite operatives for one potential terror attack for di US.

For one sentencing memo, First Assistant US Attorney Raj Parekh bin write say Fluke-Ekren "brainwash young girls and train dem to kill".

"She carve one path of terror, wey sink her own children into strange depths of cruelty by physically, psychologically, emotionally and sexually abusing dem," e add.

Two of her 12 children don also allege for letters to di court say she sexually abuse dem. While she bin admit her role for IS, Fluke-Ekren lawyers say she "seriously deny di allegations" of abuse.

Di total number of US citizens wey join IS still never clear, but research from George Washington University suggest say about 300 bin travel or attempt to travel to Syria or Iraq to do so.