Nigeria, Ghana, oda African kontris evacuate dia citizens from Sudan

Wia dis foto come from, NIDCOM Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian citizens wey dey stranded for Sudan

one hour wey don pass

Di Nigerian Federal Goment go start di evacuation of dia citizens wey dey stranded for Sudan on Wednesday.

Di goment don release N150million to hire 40 buses wey go carry stranded Nigerians from Sudan to Egypt.

Na from Egypt Nigeria goment go airlift dia citizens wey include students.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria say dem pay di transport company di moni through di National Emergency Management Agency on 25 April.

Di chairman of di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confam di payment and add say di stranded Nigerians go take off on Wednesday morning.

Nigeria and oda kontris wey dia citizens dey Sudan dey take advantage of di three-day ceasefire between di Sudanese Armed Forces and di Rapid Support Forces.

Di repatriation suppose happun on 25 April but di Federal goment shift am to 26 April sake of security reasons.

Dem seek support of di Egyptian authorities to evacuate di 5,500 stranded Nigerians out of Sudan through Luxor, Egypt.

According to di Director of Special Duties, National Emergency Management Agency, wey also be Chairman of NEMA Committee for di Evacuation of di Stranded Nigerians from Sudan, Dr Onimode Bandele, di goment bin meet wit Egyptian officials on how to move Nigerians through Luxor.

Ghana Foreign Ministry evacuate 82 citizens out of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ghana say dem transport some 82 citizens who dey Sudan to Gedaret, town wey dey along de Ethiopian border.

BBC Pidgin talk to one student for Sudan who confirm say dem dey prepare to move to Ethiopia now.

Ghanaian authorities say de rescue effort happen in two batches, in de first batch dem move 27 people and de second batch dem move 50 pipo.

De distribution of students dey comprise of 34 females and 43 males.

Authorities say dem go transport de students to Ethiopia border town, Metema where Ghana Embassy officials go help process entry visas for dem after which dem go bring dem back home.

In addition to de students, some 3 Ghanaian footballers and 2 others who dey work for Australian Mining Company also dey go through Egyptian border post, Wadi Halfa, north of Sudan.

Dis bring de total number of people dem evacuate to 82.

Oda African kontris dey rescue dia citizens

Somalia, Djibouti, and Kenya don dey evacuate dia citizens from Sudan.

One official of di Somali Foreign Ministry tell local media say di first group of Somalli citizens, including students, don arrive for Ethiopia.

E tok say 27 Somali nationals, including four women, arrive for Ethiopia afta crossing di border for Metema on 21 April.

Djibouti don also begin to evacuate dia diplomatic staff and citizens from Sudan.

Several diplomats, including Djiboutian Ambassador to Sudan Issa Khaire, arrive for Djibouti City on 24 April, di kontri Foreign Minister Mohamoud Ali Youssouf confam on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kenya also say dem relocate 29 of dia students wey dey stranded for Sudan.

Dem don relocate di students to Ethiopia and from dia dem go fly dem to Addis Ababa and den to Nairobi, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua tok for one statement wey im issue .

Im add say Kenya dey work to evacuate nearly 400 students from Sudan.

Uganda also confirm on Monday say four buses wey dey cari 208 Ugandans begin dia 768-kilometer (477-mile) journey from dia embassy for Khartoum to Ethiopia.

Di embassy tok say 208 pipo bin board di buses including 98 women and pikin dem. Diplomats, students, and members of di working community dey among, di embassy tok.

On Monday 24 April, Chad Minister of Communication Aziz Mahamat Saleh announce say im kontri go evacuate 438 nationals from Khartoum to Port Sudan, where one special repatriation flight go pick dem up.

E tok say students, patients, pilgrims, diplomats and dia families dey among di evacuees.

Who dey fight who for Sudan?

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) don dey fight since Saturday for clashes wey don kill ova 400 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di plan move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go then lead di new force.

Wetin di two sides want?

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.