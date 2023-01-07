Nigeria political candidates dey rent crowd for campaigns – Adeboye

Wia dis foto come from, @rccghq

7 January 2023, 17:59 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), don give reason why you no go ever see two political parties dey do campaign at di same time inside di same town.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye tok on Friday night during di RCCG monthly Holy Ghost Service for di church international headquarters.

E say from di campaign rallies wey im don dey watch, im notice say two different candidates no dey do dia campaign di same time.

“Una don notice say two different pipo no dey hold dia campaign di same time for di same town?” im ask im church members.

Di man of God go on to ansa imsef di question.

'Rented crowd'

“Because majority of di crowd na rent dem dey rent dem. So, I come, I pay, you gada. Afta I go, anoda man go come, im go pay, you go gada,” Oga Adeboye tok.

E say di one wey dey im mind be say di crowd na mainly young pipo wey no get work.

“Wen I see di hundreds of thousands of youths, you have to dey jobless to fit dey attend all dis rallies, wetin go happun wen di campaigns fiish and nobody to rent you anymore.”

Youth unemployment na very big problem for Nigeria and e dey very common for politicians to use dis unemployed young pipo to cause election violence.

Dis na why di di tin dey worry di pastor.

God neva speak to me

Di RCCG general overseer na usually one of di many men of God for Nigeria wey dey see visions like who go win elections.

But dis year, Adeboye say God neva am tell who go win to be di next president of di kontri.

Di pastor den advice all im members make dem make sure say dem dia permanent voter cards dey ready.

“You fit dey say election na next month and im neva speak until now. I advise make you get your PVCs ready.