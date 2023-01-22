How Andrew Tate take use formula tok to teenage girls online

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

36 minutes wey don pass

"E just write 'Romanian girl' and e put flirty emoji," na wetin Daria tell me.

"I confuse because I get 200 followers and na private account".

She be one of di two teenagers wet tell BBC how Andrew Tate and im brither Tristan take follow dem tok, online using wetin don be standard formula.

Daria say, "e bin dey obvious say na high school girls we be. We bin get our high school four bio. I think say e bin just wan find innocent and naive girls, na my opinion be dat".

She show us screenshot of di message, wey she no ansa, but some of her friends bin respond.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Daria showed the BBC the messages, which appear to be from Andrew Tate's Instagram account

Daria, wey dey UK university now na daughter of ogbonge Romanian politician and say she fit speak out publicly wen odas don refuse to go on record.

Di Tate brodas as at now de 30 day custody for Romania as police dey investigate accuse of rape and human trafficking wey di two mean deny.

For oline videos, Andrew Tate dey tok how e e dey teach odas how to toast woman for social media.

E tok for di recording say, "For my experience wetin dey increase intrigue and ginger dem to respond na wen I ask wia dem dey. Sometimes for intrigue I go put emoji wey no make sense for di end like some cherries, or orange or strawberry".

Since Daria tok her tori,she say many young men don accuse a, sat she dey lie.

"Even guys wey I follow go high school dey call me liar say I tok say Andrew Tate bin message me. But dem no find anytin strange about d remaining allegation".

Wia dis foto come from, Daria Gusa Wetin we call dis foto, Daria says men have accused her of lying about receiving the message

She say many men her age dey treat 36 year old Andrew Tate like god.

"Disn na big problem because we no fit wake up in 0 years with two million Andrew Tates."

To advertise i m online courses to manipulating and exploiting women, Andrew Tate say, "I don dey run web-cam studio for more than a decade... ova 50% of my employers bin be my girlfriends at di time, and of all my girlfriends NONE bin dey adult entertainment before dem meet me".

E tok say im job na "to meet di babe, go some dates, knack am, get am to fall for me, to where she go do anttin wey I tok and then carry am go web-cam so we fit dey rich togeda."

E don tok before say e no dey date woman wey old pass 25.

Gabriela (no be her real name) bin dey 17 wen Andrew Tate brother, Tristan hala her for social media but she later lie say she be 19.

She ask make we call am Gabriela to hide her identity.

She show im first messafe wey im write, "You're beautiful".

She say, "i know say im bin dey use di same move with oda girls. E go always start di tok with dat same line".

Wetin we call dis foto, The BBC is not identifying Gabriela

Gabriela say he friend bin get di same opening line from Tristan Tate.

For im video online, Andre Tate say, di phace "you are beautiful" no bad as opening and tok wetin im call di "perfect example" for conversation.

Afta you don know ia di woman dey, Andrew Taint advise men to ask, "why I neva see you? where you dey hide?"

For di recording e say, "99%of dem go say dem no dey hide".

Dis na wetin appear to happun for di tok with Gabriela.

Screenshots from alleged tok-tok with Tristan Tate show im next message as exactly weytin Adrew tok. "Be liek I don see you around town somewia. E dey possible? Wia you don dey hide".

Gabriela answer, "E dey possible, I no hide".

Gabriela say im invite her go im car and to party but she no gree go.

Di screeshots show say dem stop to dey tok afta she post video of am for social media.

One of im last messages to her na say, "Important pipo no go wan write yo if dem see say you dey do tins like dis, na friendly warning I dey give".

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot from a message from Tristan Tate's account on Instagram

E no dey illegal for di Tate brothers to dey message 16 or 17 year old girls online or invite dem go out.

But wetin dis young women tok, plus Andrew Tate tok online, suggest pre-planned method to follow girls tok.

Di BBC don see screenshots wey be like say dem support di claim of dis women. Di messages dey come from handles wey dia username match Andrew and Tistan before dem chop ban for di app.

But BBC neva independently verify weda dem dey authentic or or if na di brothers send di message or na pesin send am on dia behalf.

Di BBC don give dis accuse to di Tate brothers through dia lawyer and ask for dia response.

Social media updates still dey show for Andrew Tate accounts even as e dey for custody.

On Thursday, im write say five pipo get right to come see am for detention. Dem ainclude one 22 year old influencer, Adin Ross wey im say e dey fly go Romania on Thursday.

No charges don dey against di Tate brothers and dia 30 days detention period go expire in over a week.