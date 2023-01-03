Wetin we know about di attack on former Imo state govnor Ikedi Ohakim wey kill four pipo

19 minutes wey don pass

Gunmen attackd di convoy of former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, on Monday, January 2, and kill im driver and three oda members of im team.

Di incident happun for Ori-Agu, Ehime Mbano Local Goment Area, wen di former govnor and im two pikin dem bin dey return from im hometown to Owerri, di Imo State capital.

Dem bin try block Ohakim car but di driver manage to escape from dem.

Di gunmen throw explosives for di security car wey dey guard Ohakim and kill four pipo in di process.

Wen BBC Igbo call di former govnor, e bin still dey in shock.

But one of im special assistants, Emmanuel Chukwu, confam di incident to BBC Igbo.

“Ohakim and two of im pikin dem (one male and one female) bin dey inside car wen di incident happun.

“Dem bin dey return from dia visit and reach one place called Oriagu between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano wen di gunmen attack dia cars,” Chukwu tok.

Chukwu also tok say dem no sabi di exact perpetrators of di attack and dem dey sad say four policemen don die sake of di incident.

Wen BBC Pidgin contact di Imo State Police Command tok-tok pesin, im tok say im dey meeting. But we still dey monitor dis tori.

Who be Ikedi Ohakim?

Ikedi Ohakim na former govnor of Imo State wey lead di state between 2007 and 2001.

Ohakim only lead Imo State for one term of four years.

Di former govnor come from Okohia for Isiala Mbano Local Goment Area of Imo State.

Ohakim take ova from Achike Udenwa and for 2007 Rochas Okorocha succeed am as govnor of Imo State.