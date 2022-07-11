Nigeria go overtake US to be di third largest kontri in di world - UN

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state na Nigeria largest commercial city

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria dey likely to become di third largest kontri for di world before year 2050.

Dis na according to di United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs latest data.

Di informate say Nigeria population go pass dat of di United States of America.

At di moment, Nigeria na di seventh largest kontri for di world.

UN World Population projections

Wia dis foto come from, United Nations Wetin we call dis foto, World Population to reach 8 billion by November 2022

According to di report, di global population dey projected to reach 8 billion by November 15 2022.

India population dey projected to pass dat of China by 2023.

Currently, di world population now tanda for 7.6 billion and e dey expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.

Every year, 83 million pipo dey add to di world population and di upward trend dey expected to continue even if fertility levels continue to drop.

Kontris wey go record high population

China and India na still di two most populous kontris for di world. China get 1.4 billion inhabitants and India 1.3 billion inhabitants. Dem get 19 and 18% of di total global population.

Around 2023, di population of India dey expected to pass dat of China to become di most populous nation for di world.

From 2017 to 2050, e dey expected say half of di world population go dey concentrated for just nine kontris below:

(E dey arranged according to di order dem go take increase.)

India

Nigeria

Democratic Republic of Congo

United Republic of Tanzania

United States of America

Uganda

Indonesia

Africa go continue to experience high rates of population growth.

Between 2017 and 2050, di populations of 26 African kontris dey expected to expand to at least double their current size.

Population growth dey slow due to low fertility rates

In recent years, di number of children wey women dey born don reduce for nearly all regions of di world. Even for Africa, wia fertility levels high pass any oda region, total fertility don fall from 5.1 births per woman in 2000-2005 to 4.7 in 2010-2015.

More and more kontris fertility rates dey fall below di level wey dey required to replace successive generations (roughly 2.1 births per woman), and some dey for dis situation for several decades.

During 2010-2015, fertility dey below di replacement level for 83 countries wey include 46 % of di world population.

Di ten most populous kontris for dis group na:

China

United States of America

Brazil

Russian Federation

Japan

Viet Nam

Germany

Islamic Republic of Iran

Thailand

United Kingdom

Two-thirds of di projected increase in global population through 2050 go dey driven by di momentum of past growth and most of dem dey di youthful age structure of di current population.

For dis reason, further actions by goments to reduce fertility no go get major impact on di pace of growth between now and mid-century, beyond the gradual slowdown anticipated by di projections.