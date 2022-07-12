Japan mourners pay last respects to Shinzo Abe for ex-PM funeral in Tokyo

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Huge crowds line up for di streets of Tokyo on Tuesday to pay dia last respects to Shinzo Abe, former Japanese Prime minister, wey dem assassinate last week.

Dem shoot di 67-year-old dead on Friday as e dey tok for one campaign event for di southern city of Nara.

One motorcade cari Shizon Abe deadi bodi waka through di capital and past landmarks go di funeral hall wia dem later burn am.

Before then, one private funeral bin don hold for di Zojoji temple.

Across Tokyo, flags fly at half mast and outside di temple, plenty mourners full ground and many of dem carry flowers.

Di motor travel past di headquarters of Abe Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) before e branch go di prime minister residence, where PM Fumio plus oda lawmakers receive di motorcade.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners pay dia respects to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Akie Abe carry her husband's tablet after the funeral

Shinzo Abe funeral suppose be for only family and friends but pipo for Japan no gree.

From early morning na im pipo begin gada outside di giant Zojoji temple for central Tokyo to lay flowers for di small table wey dem put for di main complex.

Di weather forecast show say heavy thunder showers go happun but dat one no stop pipo from attending di funeral.

Na so crowds on di streets plenty wen di funeral service start.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners pay dia respects to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Japan ex-Prime Minister Abe die afta dem shoot am for neck 8th July 2022

By 2:30 tens of thousands of pipo don line up for streets all di way from di Zojoji go di Parliament building for Nagatacho.

Pipo bow greet Mrs Abe wey sit down for front of di motorcade as she hold her husband funeral tablet.

Pipo bow dia head in sadness, some even cry.

One woman tok say "We no go ever get anoda politician like am.”

Shinzo Abe na without doubt one divisive and controversial figure.

Im views on di history of World War II get as e be, e dey troubling.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Shinzo Abe don dey laid to rest

But to di crowds of Japanese wey comot to tell am goodbye today, "Abe-San" na just di best prime minister dem know.

Abe na Japan longest-serving post-war prime minister and one of di most influential politicians.

And im death send shockwaves through a nation where incidences of gun violence no too dey common.

Police say di gunman target Abe sake of di misunderstanding e get wit one religious group wey dem believe say Abe dey part of.

But dem still dey torchlight why di gunman kill am and if na only him carry out di attack.

Hundreds of dignitaries as well as thousands of ordinary Japanese citizens wey come lay flowers attend di vigil dem organize for am on Monday evening.

"I come here to offer flowers because I think e give di Japanese something to dey proud about," Emi Osa tok.

Abe death shock plenty world leaders. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemn di shooting as a "despicable attack".