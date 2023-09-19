You fit begin pay to use Elon Musk X

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, By James Clayton

Role, North America technology reporter

19 September 2023, 07:51 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Elon Musk don suggest say all users of X, wey be formerly Twitter, go fit need to pay for access to di platform.

For one conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, di billionaire say a payment system na di only way to fight bots.

"We dey move to having a small monthly payment for use of di system," di Tesla and SpaceX boss tok.

BBC approach X for further details but never yet received a statement from di company.

E no clear weda dis na just carry tok, or a signal of stronger plans way dem never announce.

Mr Musk don tok for long say im solution for getting rid of bots and fake accounts ontop di social media platform na to charge for verification.

Since e take over Twitter last year, e don dey chook eye to make users pay for beta service, wey dem now don call X Premium.

Dem don do am by giving paid subscribers more features, like longer posts and increased visibility ontop di platform.

However, users fir currently still use X for free.

Although clear financial interest for di company to charge users dey, Mr Musk insist say getting pipo to pay for di service dey aimed at tackling bots.

"A bot cost a fraction of a penny" to make e tok. "But if somebody even has to pay a few dollars or sometin, some minor amount, di effective cost to bots dey very high".

X Premium currently dey cost $8 (£6.50) a month for US. Di price different depending on which kontri di subscriber dey.

Di world richest person say e dey look for cheaper options for users now.

"We go actually come up with a lower tier pricing. So we just want am to be just a small amount of money," e tok.

"Dis na longer discussion, but in my view, dis na actually di only defence against plenti armies of bots," Mr Musk add.

However, one risk na say by putting X behind a paywall e fit lose plenti of im users. Wey in turn, fit drive down advertising revenue, wey currently accounts for ogbonge majority of di company income.

Mr Musk conversation with di Israeli prime minister also touched on antisemitism on X.

Di Anti-Defamation League (ADL) campaign group don accuse di platform of not doing enough to stop antisemitic content.

Inside one statement, di organisation say Mr Musk dey "engage with and elevate" antisemites.

Earlier dis month, e say di company go sue di ADL to "clear our platform name".

For di conversation with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Musk tok again say e dey "against antisemitism".

Mr Netanyahu accept say di balance between free speech and content moderation na challenge but ask Mr Musk to get si balance right.

"I hope you find within di confines of the First Amendment, di ability to stop not only antisemitism... but any collective hatred of pipo wey antisemitism represent," e tok.