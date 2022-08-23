Ifeanyi Alumona become first African to win AFS award for Young Global Citizens

Wia dis foto come from, NOEL ALUMONA

22 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don hail Noel Ifeanyi Alumona wey win di 2022 AFS award for Young Global Citizens.

Di Nigerian wey dey study Special Education for Vanderbilt University, United States na di first African to win di volunteer prize since e start for 1914.

E gbab di award during di International Youth Day wey di United Nations Global Communications Department, di AFS Intercultural Programs and di Youth Assembly organize.

E win di cash price $10,000 in recognition of im ogbonge campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys on responsible behaviour.

President Buhari for inside statement wey di Special Adviser to di President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina sign, hail Alumona for im outstanding character plus di global spotlight e give Nigeria through im work.

"Di President praise Alumona for im outstanding character and dedication to help odas, particularly as e attract global spotlight to Nigeria as dem recognize im serious campaign to end violence against women and girls through proper orientation of boys make dem get responsible behaviour."

"President Buhari comfam say di student wey be Obama Foundation Fellow, United States Institute of Peace Fellow and di United Nations Youth Assembly Delegate dey on di right side side of history as e dey use im energy to encourage and support odas." Buhari tok.

Who be Noel Ifeanyi Alumona

Wia dis foto come from, NOEL ALUMONA

Noel Alumona come from Enugu state, South-east Nigeria.

Im beat many contestants all ova di world to emerge winner of di 2022 AFS Award for Global Citizens.

Di winner also na 2018 Obama Foundation Fellow, United States Institute of Peace Fellow and di United Nations Assembly Delegate.

Di work wey make Alumona gbab di ASF award na im Boys Champion Foundation wey dey train boys to become responsible as solution to end violence against girls and women.

Alumona say im form di foundation for October 1 2018 afta e meet wit US former President Barack Obama for Johannesburg.

E say dat meeting change di way im dey see di world and e put in am di flaming zeal to make positive impact for im community.

Di Boys Champions na youth focused group wey dey committed to providing safe space for young boys and train dem to become part of di solution wey go bring an end to societal violence and prejudice against women and girls for Nigerian communities.

Alumona wey presently dey pursue doctorate degree for Special Education for America say im remain passionate about youth development, education and more specifically on ways to improve access to quality education in underserved communities.

Di AFS Award for Young Global Citizens dey recognize di work of young pipo around di world for dia commitment to improve di global community and contribute to more just, peaceful, and tolerant world.

Wetin to know about AFS

AFS Intercultural Programs na one global not-for-profit Network wey dey provide intercultural learning opportunities to helep pipo develop di knowledge, skills and understanding dem need to create more just and peaceful world.

Dem dey usually run international exchange programs

Also empower young pipo from all backgrounds wit global skills—and di passion dem need to make a difference.