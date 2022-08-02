Country profile: Ten facts about Russia

Ten facts about Russia

Russia na very interesting kontri, one of di world largest.

Di kontri still dey continue with dia war for dia invasion of Ukraine.

Di war don affect many tins wey wey Russia dey send go Europe and oda parts of di world.

And dis na ten tins you suppose know about Russia.

Largest kontri for earth

Vladimir Putin na di President of Russia

By land mass, di former Soviet Union kontri, Russia na di largest kontri for earth.

Dis na as in size na 17 million sq km.

Dis na up to 11% of di world land mass.

Number of time zones

Sake of dia large land mass, Russia get 11 different time zones.

Dis make dem di kontri with one of di largest time zones for world.

Di number of time zones in crease from nine to 11 in 2014 wen President Vladimir Putin permanently switch to winter time.

Dis one change di time of di area around di Volga River and di regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka.

Russia dey two inside two continents

Russia na one of di kontris wey dey inside two continents wey be Asia and Europe.

Na wetin dem dey call Transatlantic nations, wey be kontris wey enta two different kontris.

Oda kontris wey enta na Turkey, Egypt,Georgia among odas.

Russia Exports

One of di most important export from Russia na oil.

Sotay, wen Russia cut gas supply enta Germany, e cos serious gbege for Europe as na dem dey supply EU 40% of dia natural gas.

To Africa Russia dey export food like grains and defence weapons like automatic rifles to fighter jets.

Di first pesin for space na Russian

Youri Gagarin

For April 1961 na Russia cosmonout become di first pesin for space.

Im name na Your Gagarin and im orbit bin last for one hour and 48 minutes.

Russia Food

One of di most popular food for Russia na Borsht wey be beet and cabbage soup.

Dem dey chop dis one to warm belle wen di weather don dey cold.

Most nuclear weapons for world

According to di Federation of American Scientists, Russia get about 5,977 nuclear warheads, wey be wetin dey ginger nuclear explosions.

Dis number howeva, na plus 1,500 wey dey retired and dem dey plan to scata.

Of di 4,500 or so nuclear weapons wey remain, most dey classified as strategic nuclear weapons wey include ballistic missiles or rockets wey fit target long distances.

Dem be di weapons wey dem dey link with nuclear war.

World longest Railway dey Russia

Di longest railway for di world dey for di kontri.

Derm call am di Trans-Siberian Railroad and e dey pass 9,290km (5772 miles) from Moscow to Vladivostok .

Moscow get di fourth highest number of billionaires

According to Forbes, Moscow get 79 billionaires wey dey live for city.

Dis dey come as di city add nine new billionaires to dia list.

Dem invent Tetris for Russia

Di game wey become popular worldwide wey dem dey call di Tetris bin dey invented for Russia in 1987.