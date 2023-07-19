Wetin we know so far about di detention of US soldier for North Korea

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

55 minutes wey don pass

North Korea dey hold one US soldier afta im cross di border from South Korea witout authorisation, di US military don confirm.

Di crisis dey come during tense time wit di North, one of di kontris wey no dey want anytin to do wit di rest of di world. Di US tell dia pipo say make dem no go dia.

Here we look at wetin we know so far about di incident.

Wetin happun for di border?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For dis foto wey dem take for 3 December 2018, one South Korean soldier stand before one guard post inside di Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) near di Military Demarcation Line (MDL) wey separate North and South Korea, for South Korea Cheorwon county

Private 2nd Class (PV2) Travis King, 23, bin cross from South Korea into North afta im join one Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border tour.

Dem bin dey escort am back to di US to face disciplinary action.

But im no board di plane. Instead im reportedly arrive for di boarding gate for Incheon Airport alone as military police officers no dey allowed to accompany am all the way to di plane.

At di gate, im reportedly approach one American Airlines official, and claim say im passport dey miss. One airline employee kon escort am out of di departure area.

E kon make im way out of di terminal to di border crossing about 54km (34 miles) away.

One eyewitness on di same border tour tok say im hear di soldier dey laugh loudly before im run.

Di United Nations Command, wey dey operate di DMZ, tok say dem believe di soldier now dey in custody of di North.

One senior US commander tok say contact neva dey wit di soldier and US Forces Korea dey investigate di incident.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tok say di Pentagon main concern na for di soldier welfare.

Wetin we know about di soldier?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Travis King, in black shirt and black cap, on di tour before e cross di border

PV2 King don dey for di Army since January 2021. Na cavalry scout - one reconnaissance specialist - originally assigned to one element of di army 1st Armoured Division on rotation wit di US military for South Korea.

Dem don hold am for detention facility for South Korea capital Seoul afta e get into fights. Dem reportedly investigate am for assault for September 2022.

Local media report say dem suspect am say im punch one Korean national for one Seoul nightclub.

Dem also fine am 5m won (£3,000; $3,950) sake of say im "repeatedly kick" di back door of one police car and scream "foul language" at di officers wey dey try to gbab am.

Local reports wey quote officials say den release am on 10 July afta im serve two months for jail on assault charges.

Dem release am to Camp Humphreys - one army base for South Korea - for out-processing.

Dem later escort am to di airport for Incheon, Seoul, for a flight back to di United States, where e wan go face disciplinary action.

One US defence official confirm say PV2 King suppose travel to Fort Bliss for Texas where dem wan administratively separate am from di army.

One defence official say di soldier bin "wilfully" cross di border.

Di soldier plan im move?

E dey possible say di soldier bin plan im move.

Di host of di North Korea podcast, Jacco Zwetsloot, bin work for one tour company for 2012 wey take US soldiers to di JSA. Im say "no way di pesin go escape from di airport one day and book on to one of dis tours di next".

E explain say e dey usually take three days to dey authorised to go on one of dis trips. You gatz submit your passport number and military ID to di UN Command, wey dey operate di area.

"Wen I bin dey lead di tours, we gatz change di turnaround time from 48 to 72 hours sake of say too many mistakes dey dey," im tok.

Also, since di pandemic, e don dey much more difficult to get on dis tours. Dem only restart recently, and e be like say na just two companies dey offer tours to foreigners. To book dis go don require research and planning.

Why dis situation dey tricky for di US?

Recent escalating tensions on di Korean peninsula don become more of foreign policy priority for US President Joe Biden administration.

Di incident dey come on di day wey one US nuclear missile submarine arrive for di South Korean port of Busan - one visible demonstration of US military strength wey make di North Koreans vex.

Di move na US response to more dan one hundred new North Korean missile tests over di past few years.

Di soldier fit potentially become new bargaining chip for di North to use wen dem dey deal wit di US.

Wetin happun to Americans wey North Korea detain for di past?

US citizens don chop detention for North Korea several times since 1996. Dem include tourists, scholars and journalists.

For July 2017, di US goment ban US citizens from visiting di kontri - dis move bin dey extended until at least August dis year.

US prisoners don typically receive brutal treatment for North Korean prisons.