Wetin be Nelson Mandela day and why e dey important

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nelson Mandela wave give crowd afta e speak for Colonial Stadium for di World Reconciliation Day Concert September 8, 2000 for Melbourne, Australia

57 minutes wey don pass

Monday 18 July na Nelson Mandela Day, wey recognise di former South African leader achievements for history and dis day suppose to be im 104th birthday.

Di United Nations create dis day for 2019 in celebration of Mandela life and Legacy.

Di theme for dis year na: 'Do wetin you can, with what you get', and e dey aim to raise awareness of how food dey affected by climate change.

Nelson Mandela na famous world leader wey get huge impact for di 20th century and help to shape di 21st, working to bring about significant changes to di lives of many South Africans.

South Africa President explain why Nelson Madela Day dey Important

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

South Africa President, Cyril Aramaphosa issue one statement to tok about di importance of Nelson Mandela day;

"Dear Fellow South African, today na Nelson Mandela Day, wey pipo dey remember for South Africa and around di world.

"In honour of di birthday of di founding father of our democracy, we dey called on to dedicate 67 minutes to doing good works, serving odas and making a difference for our communities."

President Ramaphosa add say Nelson Mandela Day dey about inculcating culture of service wey last beyond di 67 minutes every year on di 18th of July.

E say dis day na opportunity for pipo to recommit demsef to uphold di values wey Madiba stand for and to build di South Africa wey e dedicate im life to.

"E always remind us say there is no easy walk to freedom and that we share one common responsibility for nation-building."

President Ramaphosa also go on to say Nelson Mandela day remind everybody that di future dey for dia hands.

"Make we evoke Madiba ‘new patriotism’, where South Africans dey determined to work togeda and make our kontri winning nation. "

"We no fit leave am to odas to realise di South Africa of our dreams. Di future of our kontri indeed dey for our hands.

Nelson Mandela life Journey and why di world dey remember am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Statue of late Nelson Mandela outside Victor Verster Prison for Paarl, Western Cape, on December 9, 2013.

Nelson Mandela become di first black president of South Africa for di kontri first democratic elections for 1994, but no be easy road for am to get there.

Dey born Nelson Madela for 1918 into di Xhosa-speaking Thembu pipo for one small village inside eastern Cape of South Africa.

For South Africa, dem dey often call Mandela e clan name - "Madiba".

Di name wey e bin dey bear wen dey born am na; Rolihlahla Dalibhunga, but one teacher for e school come give am English name, Nelson.

Wen Nelson Mandela na young man, white and black pipo for South Africa no dey allowed to do things togeda and dem get to live separate lives under one system wey dem call apartheid.

White pipo wey be small proportion of di population, dey in charge of everything inside South Africa.

Dat time, black pipo get few rights and dem no fit vote and white pipo na dem dey control which jobs black pipo fit get, and even where dem fit live. Whites also get access to beta schools and hospitals.

But Nelson Mandela want South African apartheid to end and protest against am.

Mandela get prison sentence

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nelson Mandela revisit di cell for Robben Island prison where dem for jail am for more than two decades

During dat time, some protests against apartheid for South Africa turn violent and because of dis, pipo wey dey criticise Mandela label im and e supporters as terrorists.

For 1964 Mandela dey convicted of treason and trying to damage di goment and dem sentence am to life in prison, during which e spend time for Robben Island.

Di island, wey dey off di coast of Cape Town for South Africa, na di site of one prison for 300 years. Most inmates, including Nelson Mandela, na black men wey dem send go prison for political offences.

Upon dis, many pipo around di world support Nelson Mandela cause and begin campaign for im release.

Mandela finally dey free from prison

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nelson Mandela ride inside car through cheering fans as e leave from Victor Verster prison afta dem release am, 11 February 1990.

Finally for 1990, afta Mandela don dey prison for 27 years, di South African President FW de Klerk - one white man - allow am to go free, and dis give way dor new era inside di kontri.

Mandela come become symbol of resistance against apartheid and im release lead to celebrations not only for South Africa but across di world.

Apartheid for South Africa end one year later for 1991, and three years afta that, South Africa hold dia first fully-democratic elections where black pipo, plus white, dey allowed to vote.

Dem elect Nelson Mandela president and e try to bring pipo of different races togeda.

For 1993, dem award am Nobel Peace Prize - di highest honour of dat kind - for im work.