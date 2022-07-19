Wetin we know about di 'strange ailment' for Delta state

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

48 minutes wey don pass

Authorities for Delta State, Southern Nigeria say dem dey investigate one 'strange ailment' wey break out for one school for Boji Bojji Owa, Ika North East Local Government Area of di state.

Di Public Relations Officer of di state Ministry of Health, Donald Ojebo confam di mata for statement say:

"We dey manage di four surviving cases (out of five) for goment hospitals for di state, while di school don dey temporarily shut down as investigations kontinu."

Di statement add say dem don notify di National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and send samples to di National Reference Laboratory, Abuja for detailed analysis.

Dem advise members make dem dey fear anyhow as dem dey ontop di mata.

Oga Ojebo advise make pipo report any cases wey use style resemble wetin dem dey see, to di nearest goment-owned hospital.

"Di tin no dey spread, na doz wey dey infected..."

Di State Epidemiologist, Dr Richard Ikwuogu tell BBC Pidgin say di 'strange ailment' no dey spread.

"Di tin no dey spread, na doz wey dey infected dey affected.

Di numba neva increase but we still dey investigate because we neva tie am to somtin for now," na so Dr Ikwuogu tok.

Im say so far na 12 pipo dey affected and one pesin die.

Meanwhile, BBC Pidgin reach out to di Delta state Disease Surveillance and notification officer, e say di result of di samples wey dem send go lab neva come out.

Na wen lab confimation come out dem go fit know wetin dey happun and witout am dem no fit tok wetin di disease be.

Cases of strange diseases

Some weeks ago, Tanzania goment identify one unknown disease wey dem later report for di southern part of di kontri as Leptospirosis.

Goment say health experts carry out tests on samples from patients wey get di disease for Lindi region.

Di disease kill three and infect more dan 10 pipo.

World Health Organization (WHO) also confam two cases of Marburg virus for Ghana.