How protesters hack I﻿ran TV as dem dey read news live

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

31 minutes wey don pass

Dem hack Iran state-run broadcaster on air Saturday, with news bulletin interrupted by protest against di kontri leader.

One mask appear ontop di screen, followed by one image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around am.

Di group call imself "Adalat Ali", or Ali's Justice.

E dey come after at least dem shoo three pipo dead when protesters clash with security forces in new unrest over di death of Mahsa Amini.

Morality police dem detain Ms Amini for Tehran for allegedly not covering her hair properly. Di 22-year-old Iranian Kurd die in custody on 16 September, three days after her arrest.

Her death bin spark unprecedented wave of protest across di kontri.

Saturday TV news bulletin dey interrupted at about 18:00 local time with images wey include Iran supreme leader with target on im head, photos of Ms Amini and three other women wey dem kill in recent protests.

One of di captions read "join us and rise up", whilst another say "our youths' blood dey drip off your paws".

Di interruption last only few seconds before dem cut am off.

Such displays of rebellion against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dey historically rare, and e wield almost complete power within Iran. But following Ms Amini death, pipo don dey para openly.

Also on Saturday, social media videos emerge wey seem to show female students for one university in Tehran chanting "get lost" during one visit by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Earlier in di day, dem kill two pipo for Sanandaj, wey include one man wey dem shoot inside im car after e sound im horn in support of protesters. One video wey dey shared online also show one woman shot for di neck lying unconscious on di ground for Mashhad.

For Sanandaj, one police official say one man don deykilled by "counter-revolutionaries", di state-run news agency IRNA bin report.

On Friday, Iran Forensic Medicine Organisation say Ms Amini bin die from multiple organ failure cause by cerebral hypoxia - and not from blows to di head, as her family and protesters dey contend.

Rights groups say more dan 150 pipo don die since di protests for di Islamic Republic begin on 17 September.

Shops for several cities dey shut in support of di protesters, wey include in Tehran bazaar where some set fire to police kiosk and chase di security forces away.