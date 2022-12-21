How IPOB sit-at-home affect second Niger bridge, oda tins for Southeast

Wia dis foto come from, FMWH

one hour wey don pass

Di sit-at-home order wey di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) put for South eastern Nigeria don cause many kasala for di region.

Nigeria goment neva fit do wetin go end di order wey don become major challenge.

Di latest one na di inability of goment to fit complete di Second Niger bridge between Onitsha, Anambra state and Asaba for Delta state.

Di Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola for im latest interview say dem no fit complete di project becos of di sit-at-home order wey dey delay dia work.

Why we open Second Niger bridge

Oga Fashola say na president Muhammadu Buhari give instruction make dem open di bridge becos of di traffic wey travellers dey experience during di “ember” period.

“Presido say e go relieve pipo wey make movements during di period,” e tok.

E say na di same decision dem take for di Lagos-Ibadan express way and di Abuja-Kano road.

Fashola explain say “di opening of di bridge dey temporary. Na to make movement easy for pipo wey dey move from di west and north to east.

“E go dey like dis from from 15 December to 1 January and we go reverse am from east to west from 3 January to 15th of di same month.”

'Contractors no dey work on Mondays for 2 years now'

Di Minister say di most difficult part of di project na di part of crossing di project way make goment decide to open am.

E say goment bin plan to finish di project for April or May 2023 but di date no dey realistic again becos of some kain factors.

“On di eastern side pipo need to understand say out contractors no dey fit work on Mondays for almost two years now. Dis one don affect di completion days.

“If you lose 52 Mondays evri year how you fit take

“We also gatz move all di transmission lines to keep dem safe from attacks from di eastern side to di western side.

“We dey build mash land and we need to sandfill. Dis na wetin go delay di remaining 4km of road wey be link road to di bridge.

Oda disadvantages of Ipob sit at home

Di sit-at-home order by Ipob start for 2021 afta di arrest of di leader of di group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Di order na on Mondays of evri week and e dey affect many tins for di region.

Obiora Ulaka, public analyst for Umuahia say di essence of di order dey abnormal and pipo wey dey behind don use am destroy di region “without knowing.”

Majority of di pipo of South eastern Nigeria na traders, ”and e dey unfortunate say na dem dey suffer pass,” e tok.

Gunshots for Orlu on first day of Ipob sit-at-home order - See updates and reactions of how e hapun 10th August 2021

Ulaka say di order dey affect di pipo and dia livelihoods becos many pipo don come accept am as a normal tin.

According to di analyst di matter don dey beyond control – “on Mondays, transporters dey totally avoid south eastern roads. Dem dey go take alternative routes to enta oda states.

“All economic activities for di region dey always dey grounded and dis one dey affect revenue generation especially for di region wey dey struggle to attract investments.

“Traders dey don already give di Mondays for di pipo becos of fear of attack.”

Obiora Ulaka say di worst challenge wey sit-at-home order dey cause na insecurity.

A latest report by one local media for Nigeria, Daily Trust say pipo from di region dey fear to travel sake of fear of attack.

“As di christmas season don start for di kontri fear don make plenty pipo reconsider dia plan to travel as dem dey normally do to di South east for di celebrations,” Daily Trust tok.

Ipob sit-at-home order for Southeast

Na for August 2021 di Ipob sit-at-home order take effect for South east Nigeria.

Since den di pipo don dey subjected to dey siddon for dia house evri Monday.

Doz wey attempt to violate di order dey suffer attack.

Many pipo don die since den – di number of casualties no clear but police dey always confam wen any attack happun.

Politicians, religious and traditional rulers do chook mouth to see how to end am but di group neva gree.

In many occasions, di enforcement of di order dey dey brutal.